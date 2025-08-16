Tropical Storm Erin elevated to Hurricane Erin

As predicted by the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Erin was elevated to Hurricane Erin.

The center of the storm is likely to reach the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend, bringing with it heavy rains.

The National Hurricane Center posted the following:

Hurricane Erin is centered near 19.5N 59.5W at 16/0300 UTC or 215 nm ENE of Anguilla, and moving WNW at 15 kt. Estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb. Maximum sustained winds are 85 kt with gusts to 105 kt. Numerous moderate to scattered strong convection is occurring with 60 nm of the center. Peak seas are around 30 ft near the center. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move just north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend with a gradual decrease in forward speed. Rapid strengthening is expected during the 24 to 36 hours, and Erin is forecast to become a major hurricane during the weekend. Swells generated by Erin will begin affecting portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this weekend, and will likely spread to the western Atlantic next week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The outer rainbands of Erin are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. This rainfall may lead to isolated and locally considerable flash and urban flooding, along with landslides or mudslides.

Above-normal Atlantic hurricane season expected

The National Weather Service forecasts that we are on track for an above-normal hurricane season this year.

