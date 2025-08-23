The South Cobb Library’s cozy transition to fall

By Kelly Johnson
With summer’s official transition to fall occurring on a Monday afternoon, in late September, South Cobb Regional Library’s events schedule is set to make it a cozy month. Beginning with Adult Art Night on Tuesday, September 2nd at 5 PM, participants will make macramé keychains.
Macramé is a knotting technique used in the creation of a textile. Dissimilar to weaving or knitting, knotting uses cords as its fundamental material, which are made of cotton, linen, jute, or other fibers. Where weaving is broad with its material choices and can produce inflexible textiles, and knitting is limited to various types of yarns that produce highly flexible textiles, the knotting of macramé balances those two forms and produces a robust but pliable textile that is soft on the eyes. As a keychain, the tactile touch of macramé made by one’s own hands is sure to stay the relaxed and cozy comfort experienced with making it.
Complimenting Adult Art Night, Beads and Bonding at the library will allow participants to connect as a community on Saturday, September 20th at 2 PM.
Highlighting the fall equinox on Monday, September 22nd at 6 PM, the Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss a specific book to gather impressions of a theme-related book chosen by participants. The theme for this club meeting is “Cozy stories”. If one is unsure about cozy graphic novels, here’s a short list of titles:
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell
The Tea Dragon Society by Katie O’Neill
Heartstopper by Alice Oseman
The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese by Deya Muniz
The Graphic Novel Book Club meets via Google Meet here.
Other events which may offer coziness through shared experiences, making South Cobb Library a homely place for September, are as follows:
- Unsung Heroes: African American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army, Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:00 PM
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, September 11th at 4:30 PM
(Redwood Court by DeLana Demeron)
- A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, September 24th at 5:00 PM
(What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris)
- Pirate Party, Thursday, September 25th at 10:30 AM
The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|September 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|17:00 – 18:00
|Adult Art Night: Macrame Keychains
|September 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Unsung Heroes: African American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|September 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics
|September 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|September 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|September 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|September 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:30 -17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion Redwood Court by DeLana Demeron
|September 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|September 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|September 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|September 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|September 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|September 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 16:00
|Beads and Bonding at South Cobb
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: “Cozy Stories”
|September 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|September 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:30
|A Deeper Look Book Discussion What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
|17:00 – 18:00
|Teen Unbook Club
|September 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Pirate Party
|September 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|September 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
