The South Cobb Library’s cozy transition to fall

TOPICS:
Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 23, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With summer’s official transition to fall occurring on a Monday afternoon, in late September, South Cobb Regional Library’s events schedule is set to make it a cozy month. Beginning with Adult Art Night on Tuesday, September 2nd at 5 PM, participants will make macramé keychains.

Macramé is a knotting technique used in the creation of a textile. Dissimilar to weaving or knitting, knotting uses cords as its fundamental material, which are made of cotton, linen, jute, or other fibers. Where weaving is broad with its material choices and can produce inflexible textiles, and knitting is limited to various types of yarns that produce highly flexible textiles, the knotting of macramé balances those two forms and produces a robust but pliable textile that is soft on the eyes. As a keychain, the tactile touch of macramé made by one’s own hands is sure to stay the relaxed and cozy comfort experienced with making it.

Complimenting Adult Art Night, Beads and Bonding at the library will allow participants to connect as a community on Saturday, September 20th at 2 PM.

Highlighting the fall equinox on Monday, September 22nd at 6 PM, the Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss a specific book to gather impressions of a theme-related book chosen by participants. The theme for this club meeting is “Cozy stories”. If one is unsure about cozy graphic novels, here’s a short list of titles:

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell

The Tea Dragon Society by Katie O’Neill

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese by Deya Muniz

The Graphic Novel Book Club meets via Google Meet here.

Other events which may offer coziness through shared experiences, making South Cobb Library a homely place for September, are as follows:

  • Unsung Heroes: African American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army, Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:00 PM
  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, September 11th at 4:30 PM

(Redwood Court by DeLana Demeron)

  • A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, September 24th at 5:00 PM

(What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris)

  • Pirate Party, Thursday, September 25th at 10:30 AM

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 01, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00








September 02, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


17:00 – 18:00Adult Art Night: Macrame Keychains




September 03, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:00Unsung Heroes: African American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




September 04, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics




September 05, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








September 06, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 07, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 08, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance




September 09, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




September 10, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




September 11, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


16:30 -17:30The Last Word Book Discussion Redwood Court by DeLana Demeron




September 12, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




September 13, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime




SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 14, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 15, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance




September 16, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




September 17, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




September 18, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




September 19, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








September 20, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 16:00Beads and Bonding at South Cobb




SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 21, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 22, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: “Cozy Stories”




September 23, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




September 24, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:30A Deeper Look Book Discussion What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris


17:00 – 18:00Teen Unbook Club




September 25, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Pirate Party




September 26, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








September 27, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 28, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 29, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance




September 30, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00








Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

