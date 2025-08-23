The South Cobb Library’s cozy transition to fall

By Kelly Johnson

With summer’s official transition to fall occurring on a Monday afternoon, in late September, South Cobb Regional Library’s events schedule is set to make it a cozy month. Beginning with Adult Art Night on Tuesday, September 2nd at 5 PM, participants will make macramé keychains.

Macramé is a knotting technique used in the creation of a textile. Dissimilar to weaving or knitting, knotting uses cords as its fundamental material, which are made of cotton, linen, jute, or other fibers. Where weaving is broad with its material choices and can produce inflexible textiles, and knitting is limited to various types of yarns that produce highly flexible textiles, the knotting of macramé balances those two forms and produces a robust but pliable textile that is soft on the eyes. As a keychain, the tactile touch of macramé made by one’s own hands is sure to stay the relaxed and cozy comfort experienced with making it.

Complimenting Adult Art Night, Beads and Bonding at the library will allow participants to connect as a community on Saturday, September 20th at 2 PM.

Highlighting the fall equinox on Monday, September 22nd at 6 PM, the Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss a specific book to gather impressions of a theme-related book chosen by participants. The theme for this club meeting is “Cozy stories”. If one is unsure about cozy graphic novels, here’s a short list of titles:

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell

The Tea Dragon Society by Katie O’Neill

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese by Deya Muniz

The Graphic Novel Book Club meets via Google Meet here.

Other events which may offer coziness through shared experiences, making South Cobb Library a homely place for September, are as follows:

Unsung Heroes: African American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army, Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:00 PM

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, September 11th at 4:30 PM

(Redwood Court by DeLana Demeron)

A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, September 24th at 5:00 PM

(What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris)

Pirate Party, Thursday, September 25th at 10:30 AM

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

