Kennesaw State University recognized as Military Support College of Distinction

[This article by Darius Goodman, with a photo by Darnell Wilburn, was first published on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission.]

Kennesaw State University is one of two Georgia-based institutions to be named a Military Support College of Distinction, a designation that reflects the University’s longstanding excellence in serving military-connected students.

The recognition from Colleges of Distinction builds upon KSU’s recent Gold-level Military Friendly designation earned in 2024.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to Kennesaw State’s ongoing dedication to help our veterans, service members and their dependents achieve their academic goals,” said Stacey Dixon, director of KSU’s Military and Veteran Services. “As KSU’s community continues to grow, so too does our help with veterans transitioning to civilian life.”

KSU’s Military and Veteran Services (MVS) has expanded its efforts to support military-connected students on both the Marietta and Kennesaw campuses. Services include academic advising, counseling and other student support resources.

KSU continues to expand financial support for its military-affiliated students. Scholarships awarded through MVS help bridge the gap between exhausted education benefits and degree completion. These funds ensure that veterans can stay enrolled and graduate without interruption. Through the university’s ScholarshipUniverse platform, students can access hundreds of tailored scholarships, including merit-based and need-based awards specifically for veterans and their families.

KSU’s impact extends beyond campus through partnerships with more than 20 local and national organizations. These include:

Student Veterans of America – KSU Chapter (SVAKSU): A vibrant student-led community offering peer support, leadership development, and advocacy.

The Warrior Alliance: A regional nonprofit streamlining the transition from military to civilian life.

VECTR Center, VetAtlanta, and Wounded Warrior Project: Collaborators in mental health, career readiness, and rehabilitative care.

American Legion – Marietta Post 29, Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, and Cobb Chamber of Commerce: Local partners providing mentorship, outreach, and civic engagement opportunities

MVS helps newly enrolled undergraduate students by connecting them with officials who guide them through registration, enrollment and the financial aid process. Kennesaw State is the only university in the state to host a VetSuccess on Campus counselor, providing critical benefits navigation, counseling and career support.

Colleges of Distinction evaluates institutions based on criteria for the unique needs of military students in higher education. This approach emphasizes the importance of institutional resources, flexible pathways, inclusive communities, and faculty awareness in promoting the success of military students.