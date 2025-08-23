I-20/I-285 road work begins August 25, directly affecting Mableton and southwest Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) issued the following advisory about extensive upcoming road work affecting the portions of I-20 and I-285 area in Mableton and in southwest Atlanta. The text was copied verbatim from the GDOT press release. The Courier added highlighting and icons for clarity:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

As the project progresses, motorists may see travel lanes and shoulders narrowed and shifted through the project limits.

This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate, system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor (CD) lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

🚧 Lane Closure(s):

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound

Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-285 Northbound

Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-285 Southbound

SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, August 25 Thursday, August 28 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-285 Southbound

US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Westbound

Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Eastbound

SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to the I-285 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, August 25 Thursday, August 28 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Eastbound

Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Other Locations

SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Other Locations

SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, August 25 Friday, August 29 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly

ℹ️ NOTE: Holiday work restrictions will be in effect from Friday, August 29, at noon until Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 p.m. No road closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will take place during this time frame.

⚠️ Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

For additional project information, visit 0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.