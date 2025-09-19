Georgia Symphony Orchestra-75 Year Legacy of Music and Community

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

We are fortunate to know some influential people in Marietta, and Kim Ellet is one of those folks. She is the Development Director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and kindly invited us to the recent season kick-off concert in Woodstock. And it was a finger-snapping, toe-tapping, great time!

The evening began at the Reeves House Visual Arts Center, with drinks and tasty nibbles. Ryan Dater, a Georgia Symphony Youth Orchestra alumnus, played the ear-pleasing cello as we settled in for a night of exceptional musical talent.

Celebrating their 75th anniversary, this show under the stars featured big band music playing the upbeat compilations of Jazz greats like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Buddy Rich, and more. The horn section is prominent in many tunes, but all the artists are top-tier in their own right.

The former Executive Director, Susan Stensland, told me that the organization was founded 75 years ago in a familiar house on the corner of Church and Sessions Street, just a stone’s throw from where we live. This beautiful dwelling was, more recently, the home of a beloved neighbor, the late Mr. Van Pearlberg.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO), based in Marietta, Georgia, has been a cornerstone of the metro Atlanta cultural scene for over seventy years. Founded in 1951, the GSO began as a small, volunteer-based community ensemble and has evolved into a respected and multifaceted organization, offering a diverse range of musical experiences.

Today, it encompasses a full symphony orchestra, chorus, jazz ensemble, and youth orchestra program, reflecting its commitment to both artistic excellence and community outreach. Under the artistic direction of Timothy Verville since 2016, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra has expanded its repertoire and audience reach. Verville’s innovative programming blends classical masterworks with contemporary pieces, often incorporating elements of visual art, narration, and multimedia to create immersive concert experiences. These performances have helped the GSO attract a broader audience, appealing not only to classical music enthusiasts but also to those new to the world of orchestral music.

A key aspect of the GSO’s mission is music education. The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO), one of the most extensive youth orchestra programs in the Southeast, serves hundreds of young musicians annually. Through orchestral training, chamber ensembles, and jazz programs, GYSO provides students with high-quality instruction and performance opportunities. Many alums have gone on to pursue successful careers in music, while others carry their appreciation for the arts into various professions.

The GSO Chorus, another vital component of the organization, collaborates regularly with the orchestra for major choral-orchestral works. From Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 to modern American compositions, the chorus brings a powerful vocal element to the concert season. The GSO Jazz ensemble, meanwhile, explores America’s rich jazz heritage with lively and energetic performances that often feature local soloists and composers.

Beyond the concert hall, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is deeply engaged with the local community. Through partnerships with schools, libraries, and civic organizations, the GSO provides outreach concerts, masterclasses, and educational workshops. One notable initiative is its sensory-friendly concerts, designed for individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities. These inclusive events create a welcoming atmosphere for all audience members, showcasing the GSO’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

A prime example is the upcoming Level Up! Music from Video Games, with music from the classic games such as Mario and Tetris. This performance will blend nostalgia for folks my age and be a delightful experience for the younger generation. There will be an instrument petting zoo for those who want to get hands-on with the tools that bring the music to life.

Financially, the orchestra remains a nonprofit organization, sustained by donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, and grants. Support from local businesses and arts foundations has been critical to maintaining its programming and outreach efforts, especially in challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period, the GSO demonstrated resilience by adapting with virtual performances and digital content to stay connected with its audience.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra represents more than just musical performance; it is a vibrant cultural institution rooted in education, community service, and artistic innovation. Its diverse programming, dedication to youth development, and commitment to inclusivity have made it a treasured asset in Georgia’s arts landscape. As the GSO continues to evolve, it stands as a shining example of how a regional orchestra can enrich lives and inspire generations through the power of music.

http://www.georgiasymphony.org/