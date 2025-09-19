Report with photos from Queen Mill Road litter cleanup

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos of the Friends Of Mableton litter cleanup of a two-mile stretch of Queen Mill Road:

The Friends of Mableton hosted the 9/13/25 litter cleanup of the two-mile stretch of Queen Mill Road. Volunteers from the Mableton Improvement Coalition, South Cobb Lions Club and Mableton City Councilwoman Patricia Auch joined in the community effort. Together, we were able to remove 23 bags of litter and lots of debris. Cobb County Communications Reporter, Jacqueline Massa, joined us to take the beautiful photographs and get video footage of our labor. A special “thank you” to Patty Rech who was able to recruit extra volunteers. We had a great time getting some exercise in the nice weather while improving our community.