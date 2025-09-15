Mableton resident promoted to Manager of GBI Trace Evidence section

Kimberly Jewett, a resident of Mableton, was promoted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Trace Evidence Section manager.

She began her career in 2009 as a scientist in the Trace Evidence Section at the GBI headquarters.

According to the GBI’s news release for the promotion:

As a scientist, she was trained in Hair Analysis, Fracture Match/Physical Fit Analysis, and Gunshot Primer Residue Analysis (GSR). Jewett was promoted to the Assistant Manager of the Trace Evidence Section in July of 2023. She is a current member of the American Society of Trace Evidence Examiners (ASTEE) and a coordinator and instructor for the GBI Resiliency Program. Jewett graduated from the University of West Georgia in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. She was a Hope Scholarship Graduate and earned Cum Laude.

“Throughout her career, Kimberly Jewett has demonstrated her dedication to excellence, integrity, public service, and advancing the mission of the GBI,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey in the news release. “Her expertise and leadership will continue to strengthen the Trace Evidence Section as it serves the people of our state.”

“Kimberly Jewett’s leadership ability, coupled with her extensive knowledge of the Trace Evidence disciplines, makes her uniquely suited to manage this section,” said GBI Crime Lab Division Director Cleveland Miles in the news release. “ She has consistently shown professionalism and a strong commitment to public service. I am confident that under her leadership, the Trace Evidence Section will continue to excel in providing high-quality forensic services.”

