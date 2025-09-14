Marietta Police Athletic League to hold 2nd annual Fall Festival

The Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL) announced on the City of Marietta website that it will hold its 2nd Annual Fall Festival – Family Fun House on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060. The public is invited to join this free, family‑friendly community celebration filled with games, food, prizes, and more.

Attendees can look forward to:

Interactive games and activities for all ages

Costumed characters and photo opportunities

Delicious food vendors

Prizes and giveaways

Local vendors and small business showcases

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back for a bigger and better Fall Festival this year,” said Daneea Badio‑McCray, Executive Director of Marietta PAL. “It’s more than just an event—it’s a chance for families, neighbors, and community partners to come together in a safe, fun, and positive environment.”

This year’s event is extra special: it has been planned and coordinated by PAL’s youth leadership team, who have taken the lead in designing the activities, recruiting vendors, and shaping the overall event experience. Their dedication and creativity ensure the festival reflects the voices and ideas of the young people PAL serves.

Event Details

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Location: Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence St., Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: Free and open to the public Reserve Tickets: www.MariettaPAL.org/fall-festival Parking: Free & off‑site at Turner Chapel Church (250 N. Fairground St.). Free shuttles will be provided to/from the event.

Get Involved

Vendors, sponsors, and volunteers are still welcome to join. For more information or to participate, contact Daneea Badio‑McCray at dbadio@mariettaga.gov or call 404‑747‑4095.

About Marietta PAL

According to Marietta PAL’s news releases: