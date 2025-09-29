New safety protocols for Kennesaw City Council meetings

By Rebecca Gaunt

Citizens who attend Kennesaw City Council meetings will be greeted with increased security measures at Monday’s work session.

In the wake of political activist Charlie Kirk’s shooting death earlier this month at Utah Valley University, attendees will now have to pass through a metal detector and put their bags through an X-ray machine before entering the council chambers at City Hall. The space also serves as the city’s municipal courtroom, so the equipment is already in place and in use when the court is in session.

Mayor Derek Easterling brought the topic up for discussion at the Sep. 15 meeting.

“I would like to use the equipment that we have, not just to protect us, but to protect the people in the audience, because as it is, they can walk right through either of those doors,” he said.

Council member Antonio Jones was the only one who opposed the implementation of increased safety measures.

“I believe it should be open. We have great security here. We always have the chief and we also have officers at the door. So I think it may be perceived as we’re trying to limit people coming in here,” he said.

Council member Pat Ferris requested that guidelines be drawn up clarifying procedures and who is required to be screened. The discussion indicated that city staff and council members would likely be exempt from the requirement.

Council member Madelyn Orochena voiced support for the added safety measures, but questioned whether the matter needed to be an agenda item at a future meeting.

“No. I think the urgency of the need is present,” Easterling said.

Easterling then clarified that he intended to move forward with the new measures regardless of the vote.

“I don’t have to ask you to vote, I’ll just make it happen,” he said.

The matter was approved 4-1 with Jones as the nay vote.