Georgia gasoline prices fall with the onset of cooler weather

Over the past week, the average gasoline price in Georgia declined with the onset of cooler weather.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped 3 cents over the past week, reaching an average cost of $2.87 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations in Georgia averaged 38 cents per kilowatt hour, about two cents more than the national average.

“Georgia drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump as cooler weather, cheaper winter blend fuel, and strong supply across the Southeast combine to push prices lower,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.87, about the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Leaves Aren’t the Only Thing Falling This Season Since last Monday, the national average gas price has decreased by 5 cents to $3.13 and may fluctuate overnight. Gas prices are falling with the arrival of cheaper winter-blend fuel. Pacific Northwest drivers are seeing relief as a pipeline issue clears. While hurricane season is halfway through, storms in the Gulf could still impact refineries over the next two months. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.81 million barrels a day last week to 8.95 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 217.6 million barrels to 216.6 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”