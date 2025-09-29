Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 19 to September 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #5
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 154 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001362
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-101C
- Last Inspection Score: 64
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
ATL FUSION BBQ
- 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
WINGATE BY WYNDHAM GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2762 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003870
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
TOKYO EXPRESS – CUMBERLAND MALL
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005346
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – MAIN KITCHEN
- 1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005381
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
PLANTBAED CAFE
- 4338 PACES FERRY RD STE 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006512
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025
TP – TRUIST AND DELTA CLUB AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002776
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – MAIN KITCHEN AT TRUIST PARK-BASE OF OPERATION
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002777
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
MARIETTA LOCAL THE
- 148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001215
- Last Inspection Score: 43
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – 1871 GRILLE STAND 239 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002648
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #622
- 2165 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001161
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – TACO FACTORY STAND 152 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002378
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20
- 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23100C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
VARNER’S STATION
- 725 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2624
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19025C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
MCDONALD’S #14377
- 3316 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001836
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – FOX BROS P152 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002810
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – FOOD TRAILER AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002885
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – CHICK-FIL-A P230 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002893
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – CHOPHOUSE 2(CH2)/ FREDS AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003031
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 4131 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003885
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – BACK PORCH AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004289
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SPC 1312 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1312
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004320
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
GAO’S HOT WINGS
- 981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005198
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
PUPUSA LINDA VISTA
- 941 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005217
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
BURGER CRUSH
- 871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005823
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
BLIMPIE SUBS AND SALADS
- 1809 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6343
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006282
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
POPEYE’S
- 1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006328
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – THE SLICE STAND 112 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006358
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – FRED’S P310 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE UNIT P310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006409
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
BISCUIT BELLY
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 504 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8437
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006796
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – THE PEN AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006938
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – PEPPER’S HOT DOGS P002 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006942
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – VELVET TACO P003 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006943
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – THE GIVING KITCHEN P004 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006944
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – COOP’S P007 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006945
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – TAQUERIA TSUNAMI P006 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006946
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – FRED’S P005 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006947
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TP – GRINDHOUSE P008 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006948
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
TIMELESS KITCHEN & COCKTAILS
- 2769 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007122
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
!!AH-BEETZ NEW HAVEN PIZZA
- 125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 111 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007150
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – SPIVEY’S CAFETERIA
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007213
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – SPIVEY’S TURKEY
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007214
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – WILLIAMSON BROS BAR-B-Q
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007224
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
!!JAMAICA MI KRAZY RESTAURANT
- 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 107 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007257
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #402
- 853 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5707
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #13879
- 811 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21596
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
GOURMET CAFE
- 1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002084
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119
- 810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25198C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
EVEN HOTEL ATLANTA – CORK & KALE – FOOD
- 3380 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003895
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
SUBWAY #35117
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003941
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
CAFE CLEMENT
- 1438 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005553
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
WNB FACTORY
- 611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006508
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
!!EM BOP KOREAN BBQ
- 1155 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 212 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006746
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
MCDONALDS
- 1195 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-5286
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006755
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – TACOS DEL CHAVO
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007117
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – BIANCOS FOODS CHICKEN
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007139
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – BIANCOS FOODS PORK CHOP
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007142
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – GENERATIONS CONCESSIONS #2
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007163
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025
MOUNTASIA FAMILY FUNCENTER #37
- 175 BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3307
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9252
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
RED ELEPHANT THAI CUISINE
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 152 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22809
- Last Inspection Score: 61
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
PIRATE’S BOIL THE
- 2451 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003703
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S
- 2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5042
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003774
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
MANNA HOUSE CAFE
- 234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006098
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
!!CHICK-FIL-A
- 6652 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4561
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006496
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
CRANES COFFEE
- 3960 SOUTHSIDE DR STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5112
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006585
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
YUMMI YAKI
- 3329 COBB PKWY NW STE 400 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006926
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025
MCDONALD’S #10364
- 3101 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-436C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025
MI RANCHO #2
- 1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003340
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025
!!UNIQUE USA
- 873 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 300 MABLETON, GA 30126-2733
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007248
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025
!!CHARLEYS PHILLY STEAKS
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 125A KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007255
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 19 to September 25"