Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 19 to September 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #5

1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 154 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001362

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-101C

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

ATL FUSION BBQ

3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003573

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

WINGATE BY WYNDHAM GALLERIA – FOOD

2762 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003870

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

TOKYO EXPRESS – CUMBERLAND MALL

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005346

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – MAIN KITCHEN

1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005381

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

PLANTBAED CAFE

4338 PACES FERRY RD STE 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006512

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2025

TP – TRUIST AND DELTA CLUB AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002776

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – MAIN KITCHEN AT TRUIST PARK-BASE OF OPERATION

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002777

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

MARIETTA LOCAL THE

148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001215

Last Inspection Score: 43

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – 1871 GRILLE STAND 239 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002648

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #622

2165 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001161

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – TACO FACTORY STAND 152 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002378

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20

4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23100C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

VARNER’S STATION

725 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2624

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19025C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

MCDONALD’S #14377

3316 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001836

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – FOX BROS P152 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002810

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – FOOD TRAILER AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002885

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – CHICK-FIL-A P230 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002893

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – CHOPHOUSE 2(CH2)/ FREDS AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

4131 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003885

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – BACK PORCH AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004289

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

AMERICAN DELI

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SPC 1312 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1312

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004320

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

GAO’S HOT WINGS

981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005198

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

PUPUSA LINDA VISTA

941 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005217

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

BURGER CRUSH

871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005823

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

BLIMPIE SUBS AND SALADS

1809 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6343

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006282

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

POPEYE’S

1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006328

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – THE SLICE STAND 112 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006358

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – FRED’S P310 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE UNIT P310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006409

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

BISCUIT BELLY

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 504 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8437

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006796

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – THE PEN AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006938

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – PEPPER’S HOT DOGS P002 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006942

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – VELVET TACO P003 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006943

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – THE GIVING KITCHEN P004 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006944

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – COOP’S P007 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006945

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – TAQUERIA TSUNAMI P006 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006946

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – FRED’S P005 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006947

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TP – GRINDHOUSE P008 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006948

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

TIMELESS KITCHEN & COCKTAILS

2769 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007122

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

!!AH-BEETZ NEW HAVEN PIZZA

125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 111 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007150

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – SPIVEY’S CAFETERIA

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007213

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – SPIVEY’S TURKEY

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007214

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – WILLIAMSON BROS BAR-B-Q

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007224

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

!!JAMAICA MI KRAZY RESTAURANT

2517 SPRING RD SE STE 107 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007257

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2025

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #402

853 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5707

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #13879

811 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21596

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

GOURMET CAFE

1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002084

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119

810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25198C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

EVEN HOTEL ATLANTA – CORK & KALE – FOOD

3380 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003895

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

SUBWAY #35117

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003941

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

CAFE CLEMENT

1438 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005553

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

WNB FACTORY

611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006508

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

!!EM BOP KOREAN BBQ

1155 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 212 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006746

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

MCDONALDS

1195 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-5286

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006755

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – TACOS DEL CHAVO

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007117

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – BIANCOS FOODS CHICKEN

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007139

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – BIANCOS FOODS PORK CHOP

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007142

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

2025 NORTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR – GENERATIONS CONCESSIONS #2

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007163

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2025

MOUNTASIA FAMILY FUNCENTER #37

175 BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3307

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9252

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

RED ELEPHANT THAI CUISINE

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 152 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22809

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

PIRATE’S BOIL THE

2451 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003703

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S

2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5042

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003774

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

MANNA HOUSE CAFE

234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006098

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

!!CHICK-FIL-A

6652 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006496

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

CRANES COFFEE

3960 SOUTHSIDE DR STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5112

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006585

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

YUMMI YAKI

3329 COBB PKWY NW STE 400 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006926

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2025

MCDONALD’S #10364

3101 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-436C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025

MI RANCHO #2

1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003340

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025

!!UNIQUE USA

873 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 300 MABLETON, GA 30126-2733

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007248

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2025

!!CHARLEYS PHILLY STEAKS