The popular Truck-A-Palooza, which allows the whole family to unleash their inner child, returns this coming Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw, located at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA.
View Larger Map
The event will be held, rain or shine, in the back parking lot near the food court.
The announcement for the event on the Cobb County website lists the following vehicles that will be on display for exploration at the event:
- Police cars
- SWAT trucks
- Fire rescue trucks
- Fire engines
- Heavy construction vehicles
- Dump trucks
- Wreckers
- And much more!
The cost of the event is $5 per person; maximum $20 per family (up to six family members). Children under 2 years are free. Cash or credit card accepted at the gate.
All proceeds benefit the educational safety programs provided by the Cobb County Safety Village.
For more information, call 770-852-3272.
Be the first to comment on "Truck-A-Palooza coming to Town Center Mall in Kennesaw next Saturday, October 4"