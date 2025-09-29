Truck-A-Palooza coming to Town Center Mall in Kennesaw next Saturday, October 4

The popular Truck-A-Palooza, which allows the whole family to unleash their inner child, returns this coming Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw, located at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA.

The event will be held, rain or shine, in the back parking lot near the food court.

The announcement for the event on the Cobb County website lists the following vehicles that will be on display for exploration at the event:

Police cars

SWAT trucks

Fire rescue trucks

Fire engines

Heavy construction vehicles

Dump trucks

Wreckers

And much more!

The cost of the event is $5 per person; maximum $20 per family (up to six family members). Children under 2 years are free. Cash or credit card accepted at the gate.

All proceeds benefit the educational safety programs provided by the Cobb County Safety Village.

For more information, call 770-852-3272.