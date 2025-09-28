Recall of Hillshire Brands corn dogs due to wood embedded in batter

[Editor’s note: as a result of the recent outbreak of listeria-contaminated product and the consequent rash of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations]

The Hillshire Brands Company is recalling approximately 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products due to potential contamination with pieces of wood embedded in the batter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled products were packaged between March 17, 2025, and September 26, 2025. They bear establishment numbers “EST-582” or “P-894” printed on the packaging and were sold online, as well as distributed to retail and food service locations, including school districts and Department of Defense facilities nationwide. The distribution to schools occurred through commercial channels and not via the USDA’s National School Lunch Program.

The issue was identified after the company received multiple consumer complaints, including five reports of injuries. An investigation determined that the wooden sticks became embedded in the batter during production. FSIS has not received additional reports of injuries related to the products. Individuals concerned about potential injuries should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS advises that some affected items may still be stored in consumer, school, or institutional refrigerators and freezers. Consumers and institutions are urged not to consume the products and instead dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS will continue recall effectiveness checks to ensure that the recalling firm has notified customers and removed the product from availability. A list of impacted products and their labels is available online. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website as they become available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Christina Self, Associate Director of Customer Care at The Hillshire Brands Company, at 888-747-7611. Media inquiries can be directed to MaKenzie Taylor, Communications Manager, at 810-391-6680.

For food safety questions, consumers can reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Concerns about meat, poultry, or egg products can also be submitted through the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.