Report with photos from Mableton District 2 Litter Cleanup

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the District 2 City Of Mableton litter cleanup:

The District 2 City Of Mableton litter cleanup hosted by Councilwoman Dami Oladapa a big success.

We had almost 20 volunteers from the Austell Community Taskforce, the Una Elliot Foundation, Be Bold, the South Cobb Lions Club and City of Mableton Sustainability Director, Emily Groth as well as neighbors from nearby subdivisions ready to get Hillcrest Drive, South Gordon Road, Shenandoah Trail and Six Flags Pkwy looking good.

We collected 38 bags of litter while getting a little exercise and meeting new people. Everyone had a great time. We appreciate the Dunkin’ Donuts pastries and coffee as well as the wonderful fellowship. Thank you Councilwoman Dami for arranging this special event.