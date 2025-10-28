150 high school students to compete in construction skills

Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. submitted the following report about a construction skill competition happening today at the Cobb Civic Center:



The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is excited to host construction students from high schools in nine local counties for the AGC Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Marietta at the Cobb County Civic Center (548 South Marietta Pkwy SE).

This Skills Challenge is one of eight regional events held throughout Georgia that will host over 2,000 students from over 100 schools. Competitions held at the AGC Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge are: Blueprint Reading, Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, Electrical, HVACR, Heavy Equipment Operations, Masonry, Metal Studs/Drywall, Plumbing, TeamWorks, Welding and Welding Fabrication.

“We take pride in partnering with local industry as one of the host contractors, aiming to develop our future workforce and promote careers in construction,” said Blake Riedling with Brasfield & Gorrie.

With over 150 students competing in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge, 200 additional students will observe in hopes of competing in the future. All students will benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students throughout the event to help them become more familiar with specific construction trades.

“High school instructors who teach construction-related curriculum are frontline champions for careers in the construction industry. These professionals work hard to teach their students real-world skills and prepare them for ‘game day’ type experiences at Skills Challenges. It’s exciting to see young men and women showcasing their trade talents in an exciting atmosphere,” said AGC Georgia Executive Vice President Zach Fields.

Students from construction programs in the following counties receive priority registration to compete in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding.

Students who are members of SkillsUSA Georgia and compete in Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, Electrical, Masonry, Plumbing, TeamWorks, Welding and Welding Fabrication at this event are eligible to earn a bid to the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Competition (SLSC) that will be held in February 2026.

For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.