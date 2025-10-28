Kennesaw State associate professor leads effort to strengthen juvenile justice programs through data analysis

[The following article by Raynard Churchwell, with a photo by Darnell Wilburn, was first published on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Each year, hundreds of Georgia’s youths leave juvenile justice facilities hoping for a brighter future. Helping them stay on that path is the focus of the Annual Recidivism Report, led by Kennesaw State University associate professor Austin Brown.

Supported by a $62,000 Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) grant, the report evaluates the reliability of existing data systems and measures the effectiveness of intervention programs aimed at reducing youth reoffending across the state. By analyzing records of youth released from DJJ facilities, the report highlights statewide patterns in recidivism, tracks outcomes over time, and identifies which programs are making the most impact.

The findings are presented to the Georgia General Assembly and other stakeholders to guide policy decisions, funding priorities, and community support efforts. For Brown, the work is about more than numbers. It is about making sure children are fairly represented in decisions that shape their lives.

“At the end of the day, each record in the data isn’t just a row in a spreadsheet; it’s a person, and in this case, it’s a child,” Brown said. “We want lawmakers and the public to see beyond the numbers and recognize the kids behind them.”

The collaboration between KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering (CCSE) and the DJJ dates back nearly 10 years, originally initiated by Professor Emeritus Jennifer Priestley. When Priestley retired, Brown stepped in, bringing his expertise in process evaluation and data analysis to continue the partnership. His team collaborates closely with DJJ staff to review data queries, analyze trends, and ensure that findings are presented accurately and clearly to policymakers.

“Statistics can be manipulated if they’re not presented carefully,” said Brown, who teaches in the School of Data Science and Analytics. “Our role is to make sure the information is transparent, accurate, and meaningful so that decisions, especially about funding, are based on quality data.”

One finding that stood out to Brown was the closing gap between male and female recidivism rates.

“When I first started, males were at a significantly higher risk of reoffending compared to females,” he said. “In recent years, those curves have come together. To me, that speaks to the success of the rehabilitation programs in place, particularly those targeting young men.”

While the report is designed for the Georgia General Assembly, its findings reach far beyond lawmakers’ desks. Brown believes the information is valuable for schools, community organizations, and the public.

“This population is often hidden from everyday view,” he said. “Sharing this data helps people see these kids for who they are, not just labels, but individuals who may have faced difficult circumstances and deserve a second chance.”

The grant also pays for graduate students to work on the report, giving them hands-on experience with complex, real-world data. Students learn to navigate messy datasets, use tools like Structured Query Language (SQL) and Statistical Analysis System (SAS), and create professional visualizations for the report.

“In the classroom, datasets are often clean and straightforward,” Brown said. “But in the real world, data is complicated. Guiding students through this process not only supports DJJ but also prepares them to be stronger data scientists after graduation.”

CCSE Interim Dean Yiming Ji said Brown’s work highlights both the societal impact and academic value of data science research.

“Brown’s leadership on this project demonstrates how CCSE faculty are using their expertise to make a real difference in Georgia,” Ji said. “By applying advanced data analysis to juvenile justice, he is not only improving public policy outcomes but also giving our students invaluable experience in solving real-world problems.”

As Brown continues to lead the Annual Recidivism Report, he remains motivated by both the measurable progress in Georgia’s juvenile justice system and the personal stories behind the data.

“Seeing the recidivism rates go down gives me hope,” he said. “I may just be the one running the numbers, but those numbers reflect the impact of people on the ground who are changing lives. That’s what makes this work so meaningful.”