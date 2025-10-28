Reception for Mark Albertin’s Okefenokee and Georgia National Treasures Exhibit

The South Cobb Arts Alliance announced a “very special photography exhibit for those in Georgia who cherish nature and who appreciate natural resources in our home treasure trove of Georgia.”

The exhibit by photographer Mark Albertin is on display now and will run through January 9, 2026, at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw.

According to the announcement, patrons will also get a chance to meet the artist:

Join us on November 1, a reception open to the public for a meet and greet with the artist will begin at 1 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library. Our panel discussion will include Mark Albertin, fellow photographer Douglas Stratton, and others to be announced, and will begin at 2 p.m.

The exhibit features Albertin’s monochrome photography of the Okefenokee and other Georgia treasures.

“To many, the Okefenokee Swamp is a very special and unique place. Home to many rare and threatened species and covering thousands of acres, it is one of the few places along the east coast where the Milky Way can be seen with the bare eyes…,” Albertin said.

According to the announcement, Albertin is “especially known for his video Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee in Peril and other films, documentaries, photos and books featuring his decades of experience with film and the analog process.”