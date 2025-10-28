E.A. Sween Recalls nearly 128,000 Pounds of Pulled Pork Sandwiches Over Plastic Contamination

[Editor’s note: As a result of last year’s outbreak of listeria-contaminated food products and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.

In the past, we’ve only run information on the recall of products that were shipped to identifiable metro Atlanta locations.]

E.A. Sween Company is recalling nearly 128,000 pounds of barbecue pulled pork sandwiches due to possible contamination with plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The recall affects 5.5-ounce “Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork on a sesame bun” sandwiches produced between Jan. 13 and Oct. 15, 2025. The products bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to retail locations nationwide, including to the Department of Defense.

The company initiated the recall after receiving multiple consumer complaints about finding plastic pieces in the sandwiches. E.A. Sween traced the contamination to plastic from gallon-sized barbecue sauce bottles used in production. No injuries have been reported, but officials urge anyone concerned to seek medical attention.

FSIS warned that some consumers may still have the affected products in their refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are advised not to eat the sandwiches and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS will conduct effectiveness checks to ensure the recalled products are removed from the market. Distribution lists, when available, will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions can contact E.A. Sween’s Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-328-8184 (option #2). For food safety questions, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Issues can also be reported via the USDA’s online complaint system at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.