Domestic dispute escalates into gunfire in Marietta

By Mark Woolsey

What started as a domestic dispute escalated into gunfire Monday evening in Marietta.

Marietta police officers were dispatched to 13 Ridge Run Apartment C just before 6:30 after getting word of a heated argument between a stepfather and stepson.

After getting reports of gunfire while en route, officers arrived to find 58-year-old Michael Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The initial public information release from Marietta police contained no information about the condition of the victim, other than the reference to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the other party in the dispute, twenty-six-year-old Fharron Banks, fled before officers arrived. Banks is said to be driving a black Nissan Rogue bearing the license plate SLI6424.

Police are seeking both the car and the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact them through the Marietta Police App or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.