Before Thanksgiving, West Cobb Regional Library promotes food and fun

By Kelly Johnson

For the first two weeks of November, West Cobb Regional Library will offer four classes on Learning to Play Mahjong, beginning Tuesday, November 4th at 10:30 AM. Each session runs until 12:30 PM. The remaining three sessions occur on the following dates:

Friday, November 7th

Monday, November 10th

Thursday, November 13th

About this program:

As playing mahjong is a popular pastime, learning to play it has proven equally popular. With spots limited to eight students (two groups for the one instructor), the program is at capacity and registration is closed.

Those attending will learn American Mah Jongg, and according to the National Mah Jongg League (NMJL), it differs from the traditional Chinese tile-based game in a few and perhaps subtle ways.

The distinguishing difference is the Winning Hands Scorecard, to which the goal among four players is to match their tiles to the hands listed in the annually published NMJL scorecard. Before the game actually begins, though, players will perform The Charleston, passing unwanted tiles to any of the three other players. Similar to the dance, there is a specific order to this pregame warmup: right, across, left. Added to this formality is the lightheartedness of Joker tiles, which act like wild cards with building a hand. American Mah Jongg is played with four players using 152 tiles, including eight Joker tiles and eight Flower\Season tiles. Tiles are racked on tile racks.

It is expected that by the end of the fourth session, students will understand the basic principles and rules of American Mah Jongg, have a familiarity with the 2025 scorecard, and be able to play the game on their own. Students will also receive information on continued mastery of the game.

And with playing American Mah Jongg on their own, at home, the library, or elsewhere, perhaps a bread snack may make for good conversation over a game. To this, West Cobb Library will offer a baking class on Tuesday, November 18th at 6 PM. However, with this baking class, local baker Sherri Silva will teach attendees how to Make Bread in Your Air Fryer. In addition, she will explain the benefits of using fresh milled grains as well as offer samples of air baked bread. Registration for this class is required here.

Of course, fun and food aren’t only happenings at West Cobb in November; here are some other events which may be of interest:

Saturday Family Fun for Everyone, Saturday, November 1st at 1:30 PM

Take and Make: Fall Button Mini Tote Bag,

from Saturday, November 8th at 10:00 AM

to Tuesday, November 11th at 6:00 PM

Bunny-to-Beanie Series, weekly,

Monday, November 10th, 17th, & 24th at 6:00 PM

Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club: Nuisance Wildlife, Tuesday, November 18th at 6:00 PM

NOTE:

West Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

Tuesday, November 11 th for Veterans Day

for Veterans Day Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.

(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)

The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

