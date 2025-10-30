Mountain View Regional Library observes family and history for Thanksgiving

By Kelly Johnson

In company with Family Storytime the week of Thanksgiving, Mountain View Regional Library celebrates International Game Day early in the month with its Family Game Day. This event occurs on Tuesday, November 4th at noon. While the library will provide games and puzzles, patrons may bring their own games and make new friends. There’s no registration required, and Family Game Day will go until 7 PM the day of.

While family is a celebrated aspect of Thanksgiving, Mountain View Library is also recognizing history as a part of the holiday. With President Abraham Lincoln’s Proclamation of 1863 cementing Thanksgiving’s celebration annually, on the third Thursday of the November—after the American Civil War—the aspect of this history being recognized by Mountain View Regional Library, as the final venue for The Georgia Room and Georgia Humanities tour of Unsung Heroes: African-American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army, is that of sacrifice for country.

Presented by Civil War author Brad Quinlin on Monday, November 3rd at 2 PM, Unsung Heroes will account for the story and a pay tribute to Black Americans who fought and died unifying this country. Quinlin’s presentation will give gratitude to their sacrifices.

Moreover, having sat in on Quinlin’s presentation at South Cobb Regional Library, he has a fascinating and impressive story behind debunking the myth and uncovering this facet of truth at the intersection of the Civil War and Black History. Accompanying his presentation is a panel exhibit that will be on display throughout November.

Other events at the library celebrating the holiday—except for the Page Turnersevent, maybe, but which certainly sounds like it’ll be entertaining, considering—are:

Winter Holiday Décor Swap Monday, November 3 rd & 10 th , from 10:00AM to 7:30 PM Saturday, November 15 th , from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Page Turners, Wednesday, November 12th at 0:30 AM

(I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy)

Eat Healthy, Be Active, Wednesday, November 19 th at 10:30 AM

at 10:30 AM Mythology Bingo, Saturday, November 22nd at 11:00 AM

NOTE:

Mountain View Regional Library will be closed:

Tuesday, November 11 th for Veterans Day

for Veterans Day Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.

(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)

The Mountain View Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT

















November 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:30 Family Storytime



14:00 – 15:00 Crafternoon



18:30 – 19:30 Bollywood Dance Dil Se







November 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:30 Sensory Playtime







November 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 17:00









November 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING







November 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING (BLACK FRIDAY)







November 29, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT November 30, 2025 Sunday 10:00 – 17:00









