Mountain View Regional Library observes family and history for Thanksgiving

By Kelly Johnson
In company with Family Storytime the week of Thanksgiving, Mountain View Regional Library celebrates International Game Day early in the month with its Family Game Day. This event occurs on Tuesday, November 4th at noon. While the library will provide games and puzzles, patrons may bring their own games and make new friends. There’s no registration required, and Family Game Day will go until 7 PM the day of.
While family is a celebrated aspect of Thanksgiving, Mountain View Library is also recognizing history as a part of the holiday. With President Abraham Lincoln’s Proclamation of 1863 cementing Thanksgiving’s celebration annually, on the third Thursday of the November—after the American Civil War—the aspect of this history being recognized by Mountain View Regional Library, as the final venue for The Georgia Room and Georgia Humanities tour of Unsung Heroes: African-American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army, is that of sacrifice for country.
Presented by Civil War author Brad Quinlin on Monday, November 3rd at 2 PM, Unsung Heroes will account for the story and a pay tribute to Black Americans who fought and died unifying this country. Quinlin’s presentation will give gratitude to their sacrifices.
Moreover, having sat in on Quinlin’s presentation at South Cobb Regional Library, he has a fascinating and impressive story behind debunking the myth and uncovering this facet of truth at the intersection of the Civil War and Black History. Accompanying his presentation is a panel exhibit that will be on display throughout November.
Other events at the library celebrating the holiday—except for the Page Turnersevent, maybe, but which certainly sounds like it’ll be entertaining, considering—are:
- Winter Holiday Décor Swap
- Monday, November 3rd & 10th, from 10:00AM to 7:30 PM
- Saturday, November 15th, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- Page Turners, Wednesday, November 12th at 0:30 AM
(I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy)
- Eat Healthy, Be Active, Wednesday, November 19th at 10:30 AM
- Mythology Bingo, Saturday, November 22nd at 11:00 AM
NOTE:
Mountain View Regional Library will be closed:
- Tuesday, November 11th for Veterans Day
- Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.
(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)
The Mountain View Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|STEM on the Move: Exploring Simple Machines with IEEE
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 19:30
|Mountain View Regional Library’s Winter Holiday Décor Swap
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Unsung Heroes: African-American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army
|November 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|12:00 – 19:00
|Mountain View Family Game Day
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond
|November 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|November 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|November 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Preschool STEM
|November 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 19:30
|Mountain View Regional Library’s Winter Holiday Décor Swap
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|November 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|HOLIDAY: VETERANS DAY
|November 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Book Club (I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|STEAMed
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|November 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|November 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|November 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 12:30
|Mountain View Regional Library’s Winter Holiday Décor Swap
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|November 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond
|November 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Cobb Extension
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|11:00 – 16:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:00 – 17:00
|Art with Ayanna (Elementary)
|November 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|November 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|November 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Mythology Bingo
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Crafternoon
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|November 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Sensory Playtime
|November 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 17:00
|November 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING
|November 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING (BLACK FRIDAY)
|November 29, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
WEEK 6
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 30, 2025
|Sunday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "Mountain View Regional Library observes family and history for Thanksgiving"