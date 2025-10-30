Spring 2nd Branch Offers Authentic Korean Eats

Photo above by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

Just a stone’s throw from the heart of Marietta Square, tucked between the cobblestones and the whisper of old Southern oaks, lies Spring 2nd Branch. A restaurant that emerges like a playful wish in the afternoon light. Here, culinary tradition and whimsical spirit dance together, preparing to cast a delightful spell on your palate.

Brought to you by the Michelin Star-winning team at Spring, Chef Brian So and Sommelier Daniel Crawford have created another gem in the Gem City. Cecilie and I went recently, later in the evening, and had a nice chat with the uber-personable Daniel. He told us to try the snack, Donkkaseu: fried pork cutlet with a tangy sauce, and it’s on our must-try list for next time. It’s fantastic that you can get a high-quality meal in the square after 9-10 pm, as they’re open until 11 pm on weekends.

Imagine stepping through the narrow entrance at 113 Church Street and being greeted by an aisle of Korean ingredients, kimchi jars glimmering like rubies, bean-paste containers stacked in neat rows, and fragrant bundles of scallion and garlic hanging like charms under soft lighting. This little market-style portal opens into a more expansive room: polished dark woods, soft Korean pop music humming in the background, and two garage-style doors at the back that roll open onto a covered patio, giving the space both intimacy and air.

We ordered the kimbap as a starter: a seaweed rice roll, filled with spam, egg, and veggies to get our palate ready for more flavors to come. Next came the Bibimbap, which means “mixed rice.” We opted for the classic beef bulgogi, which comes to the table sizzling. If your taste buds can wait, let the dish sit for a few minutes before diving in so the rice gets extra crispy. I could eat all the Banchan accompaniments on their own: spicy kimchi, seaweed salad, garlicky bean sprouts, and zesty cucumber salad are just a few served with most entrees.

On the menu is an exuberant carnival of Korean comfort: steaming bowls of silken tofu stew, pan-fried chive pancakes that crackle like firecrackers, cold buckwheat noodles in icy broth that shiver with contrast. Each dish is a page from chef Brian So’s childhood, a dip into memories of kitchen smoke and laughter, carried now into this refined yet relaxed Marietta venue.

The spirit of Spring 2nd Branch is pure poetic play: food that feels like home, yet dressed up for a bit of revelry. A table might begin with the crisp whimsy of buchu jeon (a golden chive pancake) and continue into the heartier embrace of gamja tang (spicy pork-neck stew) bubbling hot enough to make you linger over your chopsticks. Meanwhile, drinks fizz and sparkle like traditional rice wine, Korean beer, and cocktails, bridging East and West.

The patio feels like a secret space within the city. Covered yet open-air, it invites chatter and laughter, whether you come for a spontaneous weekday lunch or a well-deserved weekend dinner. The setting doesn’t shout; instead, it whispers: “Stay a little longer, wander through the menu, savor the pause, and relax.”

And though the concept is firmly rooted in Korean cuisine, everything about Spring 2nd Branch feels light-hearted and welcoming. There’s no pretension. Walk-ins only. Come as you are. Explore. Ask questions. Try the cold noodles with vinegar and mustard, or wrap your spicy pork in lettuce, as though playing dress-up with your food.

In Marietta, where historic facades and modern ambition collide, Spring 2nd Branch stands as a little kaleidoscope of flavor and fun. It’s tradition mixed with invention, comfort with a pop of neon lights. Whether you’re craving dumplings that melt in your mouth, a spicy stew that warms from the inside out, or simply a patio that feels like an escape from the ordinary, this is precisely where you want to be.

Come and join the celebration. Let the steam rise, the chopsticks twirl, the laughter settle into the evening. Spring 2nd Branch invites you not just to eat, but to taste the possibility, and in the world of a good meal, possibility is everything.

For more information visit their website at http://spring2ndbranch.com/