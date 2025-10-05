Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, October 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October 5, 2025, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 65 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:13 am, 64 °F L: 63 ° H: 66 ° Feels like 65 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 87 % Pressure: 1021 mb 8 mph E Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:35 am Sunset: 7:17 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Avg Temp Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-09-01 81 68 74.5 -3.8 0 2025-09-02 81 64 72.5 -5.6 0 2025-09-03 85 67 76 -2 0 2025-09-04 89 68 78.5 0.7 0 2025-09-05 93 71 82 4.4 0 2025-09-06 90 72 81 3.6 0.02 2025-09-07 84 66 75 -2.2 0 2025-09-08 81 66 73.5 -3.5 0 2025-09-09 82 61 71.5 -5.2 0 2025-09-10 85 63 74 -2.5 0 2025-09-11 88 63 75.5 -0.8 0 2025-09-12 88 67 77.5 1.5 0 2025-09-13 87 69 78 2.2 0 2025-09-14 87 66 76.5 1 0 2025-09-15 88 66 77 1.7 0 2025-09-16 89 68 78.5 3.5 0 2025-09-17 90 68 79 4.3 T 2025-09-18 91 69 80 5.5 T 2025-09-19 93 72 82.5 8.3 0 2025-09-20 91 69 80 6.1 0 2025-09-21 88 68 78 4.4 0 2025-09-22 87 68 77.5 4.2 0 2025-09-23 90 68 79 6 0 2025-09-24 93 71 82 9.4 0.1 2025-09-25 87 72 79.5 7.2 0.01 2025-09-26 82 71 76.5 4.5 T 2025-09-27 89 68 78.5 6.8 0.03 2025-09-28 88 68 78 6.7 0 2025-09-29 81 69 75 4 0 2025-09-30 82 M M M T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”