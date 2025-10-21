Cobb DOT to host open house about 2 roundabouts proposed in north Cobb

Cobb DOT will host a Location and Design Public Information Open House about the proposed construction of two roundabouts near Cobb Parkway in north Cobb.

The proposal is to install two multi-lane roundabouts: one at the intersection of Third Army Road and another at a relocated SR3/Dabbs Bridge Road intersection to the north.

The open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 5, at VFW Post 5408, located at 4764 Cobb Pkwy NW, in Acworth, 30101.

According to the county’s news release, “the purpose of this Location and Design Public Information Open House is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the project, ask questions, and comment on the project.”

There won’t be a formal presentation.

The public can attend anytime during these hours, and a court reporter will be available to allow the public an opportunity to make verbal comments about the project.

You can view the concept layout map of the two roundabouts by following this link.

The following explanatory letter was included in the materials for the open house:

Thank you for attending the Public Information Open House for the proposed intersection improvement at Cobb Parkway (SR 3/US 41) at Black Acre Trail / Third Army Road. This project proposes to install two multi-lane roundabouts, one at the intersection of Third Army Road, and another at a relocated SR3/Dabbs Bridge Road intersection to the north. We are currently in the concept development phase of this project and are here to gather information from the public. In this handout, you will find a description of the transportation issue we are attempting to solve, a proposed solution, a location map, and a comment card for you to provide additional feedback for the project team. Your comments are important to us. You may provide your comments today by filling out the comment card provided with this handout and dropping it in the comment box. If you wish to provide your verbal comments, a court reporter is located onsite who will transcribe your comments and provide those to the project team. If you prefer to leave comments after the meeting, you can also provide comments by November 19, 2025 by mailing in your comment card to: Mr. Elijah Slaughter

Project Manager

Cobb County Department of Transportation

1890 County Services Parkway

Marietta, Georgia 30008 The project displays and plans seen here at the meeting will be available for review for ten days after this open house at the office of the Cobb County Department of Transportation at 1890 County Services Parkway, Marietta. All comments will become part of the project’s official record. Again, thank you for attending this open house. If you should have any questions or need additional information, feel free to contact: Elijah Slaughter

Project Manager, Cobb County DOT

Elijah.Slaughter@cobbcounty.gov Russ Danser

Consultant Environmental Analyst

Phone: 678-932-2237

rdanser@edwards-pitman.com Sincerely, Drew Raessler

Director

Cobb County Department of Transportation

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system besides just ensuring cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.