USDA issues listeria alert about several burrito and wrap products

[Editor’s note: as a result of the recent outbreak of listeria-contaminated product and the consequent rash of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations]

M.C.I. Foods Inc., based in Santa Fe Springs, California, is recalling approximately 91,585 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast burrito and wrap products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected products, which include individually packaged and bulk-packed frozen breakfast items, were produced between Sept. 17 and Oct. 14, 2025. They bear establishment numbers “EST. 1162A” or “P-5890A” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to foodservice institutions nationwide.

Included in the recall are products from the Los Cabos, El Más Fino, and Midamar brands, which are included in the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. A list of recalled products and associated labels is available on the FSIS website.

The issue was identified when M.C.I. Foods informed FSIS of a positive Listeria monocytogenes test result in the scrambled egg component of its breakfast items. The contamination was discovered during routine testing of ready-to-eat ingredients from external suppliers.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to these products. FSIS advises anyone concerned about potential illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Listeria monocytogenes infection, known as listeriosis, can pose serious health risks, particularly to older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. The infection may lead to fever, muscle aches, gastrointestinal symptoms, and more severe complications such as stillbirth in high-risk individuals. It is treated with antibiotics.

According to the alert, “FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional refrigerators or freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away.”

As part of the recall process, FSIS conducts effectiveness checks to confirm that recalling firms have notified customers and removed affected products from availability. Retail distribution information will be posted on the FSIS website when available.

For questions related to the recall, media and consumers can contact M.C.I. Foods Inc. at 888-345-5364.

Consumers with food safety inquiries can reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Reports of problems with meat, poultry, or egg products can be submitted at any time through the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.