For President’s Award of Distinction recipient, KSU was a match made in Marietta

Photo: Ella Goode, center, as a member of the Aerial Robotics Competition Team



[This article with photo by Matt Yung first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

As Ella Goode walks across the commencement stage this month, she will do so as the Kennesaw State University President’s Award of Distinction honoree — the university’s highest undergraduate honor.

The award is given at spring and fall commencements to a graduate “who serves as an inspiration to their peers, their community, and the entirety of Owl Nation.”

Graduating summa cum laude, Goode is completing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, with minors in management and software engineering, as a member of the KSU Journey Honors College.

Over her time at Kennesaw State, Goode has built a legacy of taking advantage of what the university community has to offer, as well as giving back generously to her fellow Owls.

She has been active in research, student activities, served as a Supplemental Instruction Leader, earned the Siegel Outstanding Student Leader Scholarship, and distinguished herself through internship opportunities that prepared her for a full-time role in the technology industry after graduation.

“Ella Goode embodies the very best of Kennesaw State—combining academic excellence with a genuine commitment to learning through experience, service, and leadership,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig. “Among an exceptionally strong and competitive group of nominees, Ella stood out for the depth of her impact on others and the way she fully embraced the opportunities of her KSU experience.”

Goode’s passion for computer science began before her time at KSU, sparked by an Advanced Placement computer science course during her sophomore year at Maynard H. Jackson High School in Atlanta. The course introduced her to programming for the first time, and the fit was immediate.

“I’ve always loved logic, critical thinking, and problem solving,” Goode said. “It was an instant click. I remember thinking, ‘This is great. This is super fun. This is what I want to do.’”

When it came time to choose a university, she says Kennesaw State stood out for its clear commitment to engineering and computing, particularly through the Marietta Campus and its STEM-focused environment.

“KSU really fosters that environment of hands-on learning, research, and competition,” Goode said. “That has been so instrumental in helping me develop into the career path I see myself following.”

Goode’s involvement beyond the classroom accelerated during the spring of her freshman year at KSU, when she participated in a hackathon hosted by the College of Computing and Software Engineering. With no prior competitive programming experience, her team earned first place—an experience that proved transformational. The hackathon led directly to her first internship and introduced her to product and project management, a field she would continue to pursue.

From there, Goode’s activity took off, quite literally. She joined the Aerial Robotics Competition Team as a sophomore, serving as guidance navigation and control team lead. In that role, she helped rebuild team membership in the years following the pandemic, attending recruitment events and involvement fairs to grow participation. She played a key role in building a leadership group that emphasized belonging and shared responsibility.

As president, Goode collaborated with more than 100 students across disciplines, guiding complex projects within an internationally recognized engineering competition that challenges teams to design and build the aircraft of the future. The experience gave students industry-level, hands-on learning while creating a strong, collaborative team culture.

Goode’s commitment to lifting others extended into the classroom. As a Supplemental Instruction Leader for linear algebra, she helped fellow students deepen their understanding of challenging material and significantly improve their academic performance. She also participated in undergraduate research and was selected for the inaugural cohort of the Kennesaw Excellence Society, where she worked to strengthen student engagement and campus connection.

“What truly sets her apart is who she is at her core: kind, thoughtful, grounded, and fully committed to contributing to her community,” said Judy Craven, director of Student Leadership Development. “She leads with heart as much as she leads with skill. She listens deeply. She lifts others up. She strives to grow—not for recognition, but because she genuinely wants to make a difference.”

Adeel Khalid, associate dean in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, who also serves as the Aerial Robotics team’s faculty advisor, believes Goode is well prepared for a successful future.

“I was impressed by Ella’s willingness to work above and beyond what is required from her,” he said. “I believe her passion and quest for learning will prove beneficial in achieving her career goals and becoming a leader who serves and inspires.”

After graduation, Goode will move to California to begin her career in product management with Roblox, a leading technology company, following a successful internship where her work impacted more than 1.5 million users.

As she reflects on her time at Kennesaw State, Goode encourages future students to take full advantage of the opportunities available to them.

“Get involved as early as you can,” she said. “You don’t have to commit forever, but every experience teaches you something. KSU is a place that’s growing and changing, and being part of that momentum has been incredibly meaningful.”