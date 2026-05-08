Pebblebrook High School zone March 2026 home sales

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in March 2026 : $640,000 for 6243 ALLEN IVEY RD SE (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $185,000 for 6854 PANDA CT UNIT A (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 5942 ENCLAVE DR 3/2/2026 $485,000.00 2391 5732 SCHELTON PL 3/2/2026 $391,890.00 1680 6304 BROOKWATER VW 3/4/2026 $365,000.00 1512 6901 GALLANT CIR UNIT 13 3/5/2026 $199,000.00 1212 7160 SILVER MINE XING 3/6/2026 $310,000.00 1888 1915 COX DR 3/6/2026 $255,000.00 1325 6112 HOLLY PARK LN 3/10/2026 $449,500.00 2010 1202 PISGAH RD 3/12/2026 $345,000.00 1620 5943 ENCLAVE DR 3/12/2026 $530,000.00 2391 31 COOPER LAKE RD 3/12/2026 $601,000.00 2709 5723 SCHELTON PL 3/13/2026 $392,990.00 1632 6027 WHITETAIL DEER RUN 3/16/2026 $450,000.00 2404 1145 OLD POWDER SPRINGS RD 3/16/2026 $283,000.00 1637 56 COOPER LAKE RD 3/17/2026 $350,000.00 1425 5972 STONE FLY CV 3/18/2026 $445,000.00 2750 5724 WANDERING VINE TRL 3/18/2026 $395,000.00 1972 6854 PANDA CT UNIT A 3/20/2026 $185,000.00 1152 5716 SCHELTON PL 3/20/2026 $385,700.00 1610 1784 BRANDEMERE DR 3/20/2026 $370,000.00 2804 5805 VININGS RETREAT CT 3/20/2026 $535,000.00 3360 6895 SLATE STONE WAY UNIT 3 3/20/2026 $253,000.00 1400 6727 ARMONIA DR 3/23/2026 $407,090.00 1864 6259 HONEYBELL ALY 3/23/2026 $388,980.00 1704 6247 HONEYBELL ALY 3/24/2026 $385,990.00 1704 6251 HONEYBELL ALY 3/24/2026 $380,990.00 1704 6243 HONEYBELL ALY 3/25/2026 $388,980.00 1704 6239 HONEYBELL ALY 3/25/2026 $399,990.00 1704 6874 BRIDGEWOOD DR 3/25/2026 $339,999.00 1820 6289 VININGS VINTAGE DR 3/25/2026 $480,000.00 2484 710 METEOR DR 3/25/2026 $462,025.00 2406 6032 LAKESHORE DR SE 3/26/2026 $300,000.00 1400 6062 KNICKERBOCKER ST 3/26/2026 $419,990.00 2205 714 METEOR DR 3/26/2026 $444,490.00 2324 1334 AMBERCREST WAY 3/27/2026 $255,000.00 1902 5720 SCHELTON PL 3/27/2026 $399,900.00 1632 717 METEOR DR 3/27/2026 $399,990.00 2198 6038 KNICKERBOCKER ST 3/27/2026 $451,490.00 2378 6740 MALVIN DR 3/27/2026 $50,000.00 0 6728 MALVIN DR 3/27/2026 $50,000.00 0 6243 ALLEN IVEY RD SE 3/27/2026 $640,000.00 3283 952 PEBBLEBROOK RD 3/27/2026 $290,000.00 0 6312 BROOKWATER VW 3/27/2026 $370,000.00 2013 5712 SCHELTON PL 3/27/2026 $391,990.00 1632 718 METEOR DR 3/27/2026 $421,125.00 2170 5704 SCHELTON PL 3/30/2026 $412,990.00 1632 6263 HONEYBELL ALY 3/30/2026 $401,980.00 1744 1781 CORLEY DR 3/31/2026 $230,000.00 1104 1444 RIDGEBEND WAY SE 3/31/2026 $357,000.00 1846 6486 DRAKE MNR 3/31/2026 $265,000.00 1555 340 WATERBLUFF DR SW 3/31/2026 $510,083.00 2391 6559 BRANDEMERE WAY 3/31/2026 $305,000.00 2531

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.