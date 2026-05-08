Pebblebrook High School zone March 2026 home sales

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Allen Ivey Road SE in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone sold for $640,000 in March 2026, the highest home sale price in the zone for the month

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 8, 2026

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in March 2026 : $640,000 for 6243 ALLEN IVEY RD SE  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $185,000 for 6854 PANDA CT UNIT A (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
5942 ENCLAVE DR3/2/2026$485,000.002391
5732 SCHELTON PL3/2/2026$391,890.001680
6304 BROOKWATER VW3/4/2026$365,000.001512
6901 GALLANT CIR UNIT 133/5/2026$199,000.001212
7160 SILVER MINE XING3/6/2026$310,000.001888
1915 COX DR3/6/2026$255,000.001325
6112 HOLLY PARK LN3/10/2026$449,500.002010
1202 PISGAH RD3/12/2026$345,000.001620
5943 ENCLAVE DR3/12/2026$530,000.002391
31 COOPER LAKE RD3/12/2026$601,000.002709
5723 SCHELTON PL3/13/2026$392,990.001632
6027 WHITETAIL DEER RUN3/16/2026$450,000.002404
1145 OLD POWDER SPRINGS RD3/16/2026$283,000.001637
56 COOPER LAKE RD3/17/2026$350,000.001425
5972 STONE FLY CV3/18/2026$445,000.002750
5724 WANDERING VINE TRL3/18/2026$395,000.001972
6854 PANDA CT UNIT A3/20/2026$185,000.001152
5716 SCHELTON PL3/20/2026$385,700.001610
1784 BRANDEMERE DR3/20/2026$370,000.002804
5805 VININGS RETREAT CT3/20/2026$535,000.003360
6895 SLATE STONE WAY UNIT 33/20/2026$253,000.001400
6727 ARMONIA DR3/23/2026$407,090.001864
6259 HONEYBELL ALY3/23/2026$388,980.001704
6247 HONEYBELL ALY3/24/2026$385,990.001704
6251 HONEYBELL ALY3/24/2026$380,990.001704
6243 HONEYBELL ALY3/25/2026$388,980.001704
6239 HONEYBELL ALY3/25/2026$399,990.001704
6874 BRIDGEWOOD DR3/25/2026$339,999.001820
6289 VININGS VINTAGE DR3/25/2026$480,000.002484
710 METEOR DR3/25/2026$462,025.002406
6032 LAKESHORE DR SE3/26/2026$300,000.001400
6062 KNICKERBOCKER ST3/26/2026$419,990.002205
714 METEOR DR3/26/2026$444,490.002324
1334 AMBERCREST WAY3/27/2026$255,000.001902
5720 SCHELTON PL3/27/2026$399,900.001632
717 METEOR DR3/27/2026$399,990.002198
6038 KNICKERBOCKER ST3/27/2026$451,490.002378
6740 MALVIN DR3/27/2026$50,000.000
6728 MALVIN DR3/27/2026$50,000.000
6243 ALLEN IVEY RD SE3/27/2026$640,000.003283
952 PEBBLEBROOK RD3/27/2026$290,000.000
6312 BROOKWATER VW3/27/2026$370,000.002013
5712 SCHELTON PL3/27/2026$391,990.001632
718 METEOR DR3/27/2026$421,125.002170
5704 SCHELTON PL3/30/2026$412,990.001632
6263 HONEYBELL ALY3/30/2026$401,980.001744
1781 CORLEY DR3/31/2026$230,000.001104
1444 RIDGEBEND WAY SE3/31/2026$357,000.001846
6486 DRAKE MNR3/31/2026$265,000.001555
340 WATERBLUFF DR SW3/31/2026$510,083.002391
6559 BRANDEMERE WAY3/31/2026$305,000.002531

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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