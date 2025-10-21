Cobb Major Crimes Unit investigates death of woman at a Powers Ferry extended stay hotel

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police are conducting an investigation of a woman’s death at an extended stay facility.

Police were called to the Extended Stay America at 2239 Powers Ferry Road just before 11:30 Sunday morning and found a 58-year-old female dead in a room.

Detectives from the Cobb Police Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and are investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death. They say further information will be released as it becomes available. The woman’s name is not being released at the moment, but police say her next of kin has been notified.

Police say anybody with additional information should contact Major Crimes at 770-499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.