Hormel Foods Recalls Nearly 4.9 Million Pounds of Chicken Products Over Metal Contamination

[Editor’s note: as a result of last year’s outbreak of listeria-contaminated food products, and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will note any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.

In the past, we’ve only run information on the recall of products that were shipped to identifiable metro Atlanta locations.]

Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling approximately 4,874,815 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The affected items, including various boneless chicken breast and thigh products, were shipped to foodservice locations nationwide between Feb. 10 and Sept. 19, 2025. The recalled products bear the establishment number “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Products under recall include:

13.9-lb. cases of “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT” (Item code: 65009)

13.8-lb. cases of 3-oz. “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST” (Item code: 77531)

13.8-lb. cases of 4-oz. “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST” (Item code: 46750)

23.8-lb. cases of 5-oz. “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST” (Item code: 86206)

13.95-lb. cases of “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT” (Item code: 134394)

The company initiated the recall after receiving multiple complaints from foodservice customers who found metal fragments in the chicken. Hormel traced the contamination to a conveyor belt used during production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury, according to the FSIS.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants and institutions,” the agency said. “These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away.”

The agency is conducting effectiveness checks to ensure that recalling firms notify customers and remove the products from circulation.

Consumers with questions can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations at 1-800-523-4635 or visit their website. Media inquiries should be directed to media@hormel.com.

Food safety questions can be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or emailed to MPHotline@usda.gov. Reports of problems with meat, poultry or egg products can also be submitted online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.