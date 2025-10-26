Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, October 26, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October 26, 2025, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms that are expected this evening and overnight. Organized severe weather is not expected, though a couple of stronger storms may be capable of producing gusty winds.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:13 am, 53 °F L: 52 ° H: 55 ° Feels like 51 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 65 % Pressure: 1024 mb 10 mph E Wind Gust: 16 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:52 am Sunset: 6:51 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Low around 48. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 54. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Avg Temp Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-09-01 81 68 74.5 -3.8 0 2025-09-02 81 64 72.5 -5.6 0 2025-09-03 85 67 76 -2 0 2025-09-04 89 68 78.5 0.7 0 2025-09-05 93 71 82 4.4 0 2025-09-06 90 72 81 3.6 0.02 2025-09-07 84 66 75 -2.2 0 2025-09-08 81 66 73.5 -3.5 0 2025-09-09 82 61 71.5 -5.2 0 2025-09-10 85 63 74 -2.5 0 2025-09-11 88 63 75.5 -0.8 0 2025-09-12 88 67 77.5 1.5 0 2025-09-13 87 69 78 2.2 0 2025-09-14 87 66 76.5 1 0 2025-09-15 88 66 77 1.7 0 2025-09-16 89 68 78.5 3.5 0 2025-09-17 90 68 79 4.3 T 2025-09-18 91 69 80 5.5 T 2025-09-19 93 72 82.5 8.3 0 2025-09-20 91 69 80 6.1 0 2025-09-21 88 68 78 4.4 0 2025-09-22 87 68 77.5 4.2 0 2025-09-23 90 68 79 6 0 2025-09-24 93 71 82 9.4 0.1 2025-09-25 87 72 79.5 7.2 0.01 2025-09-26 82 71 76.5 4.5 T 2025-09-27 89 68 78.5 6.8 0.03 2025-09-28 88 68 78 6.7 0 2025-09-29 81 69 75 4 0 2025-09-30 82 M M M T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”