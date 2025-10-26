North Cobb Regional Library celebrates 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence

By Kelly Johnson

North Cobb Regional Library celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a two-part event this November.

The first event, The American Revolution in Georgia: 1775-1783, will be presented by historian and lecturer Gerald W. Flinchum on Saturday, November 1st at 10:30 AM.

Flinchum, a U.S. Army veteran and private sector professional (with twenty-seven years in telecom), is a history instructor with Kennesaw State University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program. This being his eighth year as an OLLI professor, continuing the education of retirees (50+ years of age), Flinchum will present an engaging overview of Georgia’s role in the American Revolution, discussing in depth the conflict’s unfolding across the state, from Augusta to Savannah.

Supplemental to Flinchum’s presentation at the library, a special screening of The American Revolution will be held on Friday, November 7th, at 12 PM. (The actual six-part, 12-hour documentary premieres on PBS on Sunday, November 16th.)

Of course, as November ramps up to Thanksgiving, it should be noted that there were a number of proclamations for the holiday during and after the American Revolution. However, George Washington’s Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1789 set the stage for the holiday to become official under his successor.

President Abraham Lincoln, after the Civil War in 1863, made Thanksgiving a consistent, annual holiday. As far as the American Revolution was concerned, Washington’s Proclamation was a one-time deal, giving thanks for the establishment of a new federal government and its Constitution.

Also happening this month at North Cobb Regional Library is the South Cobb Art Alliance’s exhibit of Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia. The library’s reception for this presentation, along with a panel discussion, will be held on Saturday, November 1st from 1 to 3 PM.

A photographer, Albertin is known for his stunning images of the Okefenokee swamp and far-flung areas of Georgia. He processes his own negatives, working exclusively with film and creating each print by hand. His exhibit promises to be worthwhile because of a broad but powerful connection to Thanksgiving. With the Okefenokee and lands of Georgia representing the bounty of hunting, fishing, and gathering, to which indigenous peoples culturally had given thanks, this exhibit aligns with the spirit of the holiday.

In fact, in talking with the husband of SCAA’s president at a campaign event, it was interesting to learn that Albertin and others contributed to the Okefenokee Protection Alliance’s initiative, Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee in Peril.The OPA’s initiative helped stop the swamp from lithium mining by Twin Pines Minerals, with The Conservation Fund purchasing the land and mineral rights (from TPM) just this year. However, conservation groups and lawmakers are working on permanent legislation to protect the whole of the Okefenokee, as its natural dam, Trail Ridge, is still unprotected and could be mined by other private interests. Mining the Okefenokee swamp would have a devastating impact on Georgia’s and the entire Southeast’s eco-systems.

With the SCAA presenting Albertin’s work on the Okefenokee swamp and Georgia, there’s reason to be thankful for the awareness his exhibit brings to it. The Okefenokee exhibit has been on display since October 4th and will remain at the library until January 9th, 2026.

Lastly, for the readers thankful for the library, here’s the monthly book club schedule:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, November 3rd at 6:00 PM

(Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, November 4th at 6:00 PM

(Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilland)

Bill McNair Book Signing, November 8th at 11:00 AM

(Power Forward by Bill McNair)

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, November 25th at 2:00 PM

(Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride)

NOTE:

North Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

Tuesday, November 11 th for Veterans Day

for Veterans Day Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.

(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)

The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

