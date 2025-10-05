Lengthy Mableton work session agenda includes presentation on Tax Allocation Districts

The Mableton City Council’s work session agenda for its meeting on Monday, October 6, is lengthy and includes presentations on a wide range of topics, from HR policies to fleet management and tax allocation districts.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168..

To stay up-to-date with upcoming agendas for both work sessions and regular meetings, visit the City of Mableton’s civic clerk calendar. Agendas are often updated, and the civic clerk’s site also has the supporting materials for the agenda.

To view an interactive map of the city, visit this link.

City Council Work Session Agenda

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: October 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Handbook and Policies (HR) Practice – Jeanne Pope, HRD Fleet Policy Presentation – Finance Director Karen Ellis IT Policies Presentation – IT Director Frantz Francois Understanding Redevelopment Powers Law and Tax Allocation Districts – Economic Development Director Artie Jones Events Recap for 2025 – Administrative Supervisor Lily Smith and Events Coordinator Ashlee Houston City Council Newsletter – Communications Director Gregory Woods Citywide Mailer – Communications Director Gregory Woods City Council FY 2026 Meeting Calendar – City Clerk Susan Hiott Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.