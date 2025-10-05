How much do you know about the City of Mableton?

Test your knowledge of the City of Mableton!

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published on Saturdays and Sundays. While the daily quizzes in the newsletter have five questions, the Weekend Quiz here will have ten.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. A major youth organization has a camp in Mableton off Veterans Memorial Highway. What is that organization? Girl Scouts Boy Scouts Cub Scouts YMCA 2. Who is Mableton’s Finance Director? Bill Tanks Karen Ellis William Volckmann Gina Auld 3. What is Mableton’s official tree? Poplar Sweet Gum Tree Maple Willow Oak 4. Who is the Mayor of Mableton? Steve Tumlin Michael Owens Derek Norton Al Thurman 5. A trail in Mableton was recently opened that is part of a planned 103-mile network of projects. What is the trail? Chattahoochee RiverLands Trail Noonday Creek Trail Silver Comet Trail Mountain to River Trail 6. Who is Mableton’s City Manager? Dr. Jackie McMorris Bill Tanks Gina Auld Karen Ellis 7. This Cobb County park in Mableton on Nickajack Creek connects to the Silver Comet Trail and features 19th Century mill ruins Heritage Park Nickajack Park Discovery Park Mableton Town Square 8. This art center is adjacent to the preserved home of a pioneering family of Mableton Cobb Marietta Museum of Art ArtsBridge Hardy Family Auditorium Mable House Arts Center 9. Mableton was briefly incorporated between 1912 and 1916. Why was the incorporation removed? A corruption scandal broke out The city could not afford repairs from a flood The state decided the city wasn't needed A fire destroyed the city 10. In its most recent status as a city, what year was the referendum held that incorporated Mableton? 2016 2020 2022 2024 Loading... Loading...



