With a significant lead in the unofficial count, Mableton might become a city

The count is unofficial, and there are still uncounted absentee ballots, but the “yes” vote on Mableton cityhood has a significant lead. The numbers below are from the votes counted by 3:50 a.m. on November 9, 2022.

At the moment the count stands at 13,156 yes votes (52.98 percent) and 11,674 no votes (47.02 percent), with the precincts south of Veterans Memorial Highway, and in the northwest of the map bordering Austell voting in favor, and the precincts north of Veterans Memorial and from the Floyd Road corridor eastward opposed.

Opponents of cityhood would have to close a 1,482-vote gap with outstanding votes from uncounted absentee ballots to reverse the balance.

Map showing breakdown of the Mableton cityhood vote, with “yes” precincts in blue, “no” precincts in green.

Precinct Breakdown

Precinct Registered Voters Total Yes Votes Total No Votes Total Birney 02 3647 573 1443 2016 Bryant 01 1974 703 371 1074 Bryant 02 5510 1522 560 2082 Cooper 01 4837 859 528 1387 Harmony-Leland 01 2403 737 528 1265 Harmony-Leland 02 3683 1364 971 2335 Lindley 01 4542 1398 1436 2834 Mableton 01 4997 1362 1529 2891 Mableton 02 3181 869 597 1466 Mableton 03 2800 606 1097 1703 Mableton 04 1497 289 790 1079 Norton Park 01 4617 1 11 12 Oregon 02 5137 192 135 327 Pebblebrook 01 4812 1416 902 2318 Riverside 01 1720 482 241 723 Sweetwater 02 3046 783 535 1318 Total: 58403 13156 11674 24830

Background

The Mableton cityhood movement was one of the earliest of the four cityhood movements within Cobb County, but the last one of the four to be on the ballot. The referendums for East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings all failed in May, when they were rushed onto the ballot by the Georgia legislature.

The Mableton cityhood effort began by at least 2015, and arose over the perception among south Cobb residents that the areas in commission district 4 were receiving inadequate county services.

Mableton was briefly incorporated as a city from August 19, 1912 to August 17, 1916. The city’s charter was repealed by the state legislature after flood damage occurred that could not be handled within the city’s budget.