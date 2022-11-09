With a significant lead in the unofficial count, Mableton might become a city

The count is unofficial, and there are still uncounted absentee ballots, but the “yes” vote on Mableton cityhood has a significant lead. The numbers below are from the votes counted by 3:50 a.m. on November 9, 2022.
At the moment the count stands at 13,156 yes votes (52.98 percent) and 11,674 no votes (47.02 percent), with the precincts south of Veterans Memorial Highway, and in the northwest of the map bordering Austell voting in favor, and the precincts north of Veterans Memorial and from the Floyd Road corridor eastward opposed.
Opponents of cityhood would have to close a 1,482-vote gap with outstanding votes from uncounted absentee ballots to reverse the balance.
Precinct Breakdown
|Precinct
|Registered Voters
|Total Yes Votes
|Total No Votes
|Total
|Birney 02
|3647
|573
|1443
|2016
|Bryant 01
|1974
|703
|371
|1074
|Bryant 02
|5510
|1522
|560
|2082
|Cooper 01
|4837
|859
|528
|1387
|Harmony-Leland 01
|2403
|737
|528
|1265
|Harmony-Leland 02
|3683
|1364
|971
|2335
|Lindley 01
|4542
|1398
|1436
|2834
|Mableton 01
|4997
|1362
|1529
|2891
|Mableton 02
|3181
|869
|597
|1466
|Mableton 03
|2800
|606
|1097
|1703
|Mableton 04
|1497
|289
|790
|1079
|Norton Park 01
|4617
|1
|11
|12
|Oregon 02
|5137
|192
|135
|327
|Pebblebrook 01
|4812
|1416
|902
|2318
|Riverside 01
|1720
|482
|241
|723
|Sweetwater 02
|3046
|783
|535
|1318
|Total:
|58403
|13156
|11674
|24830
Background
The Mableton cityhood movement was one of the earliest of the four cityhood movements within Cobb County, but the last one of the four to be on the ballot. The referendums for East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings all failed in May, when they were rushed onto the ballot by the Georgia legislature.
The Mableton cityhood effort began by at least 2015, and arose over the perception among south Cobb residents that the areas in commission district 4 were receiving inadequate county services.
Mableton was briefly incorporated as a city from August 19, 1912 to August 17, 1916. The city’s charter was repealed by the state legislature after flood damage occurred that could not be handled within the city’s budget.