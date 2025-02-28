Mableton Mayor Michael Owens leads student trip to state capitol

The Office of Mayor Michael Owens distributed the following news release about the inaugural event of the Mableton Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund:

Mayor Michael Owens took a significant step in his commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and improving the perception of Mableton’s schools with the inaugural event of the Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund. Launched last year in partnership with the City of Mableton’s Office of the Mayor, this initiative seeks to strengthen connections between education, business, and local government while providing students with enriching experiences beyond the traditional classroom setting.

The first event, Mableton Student Government Day at the Georgia State Capitol, gave 20 students and two teachers—ten from Pebblebrook High School and ten from South Cobb High School—an immersive experience in state government.

Mayor Michael Owens, Rep. Terry Cummings at state capitol with a group of Mableton students

A Day of Civic Engagement and Learning

Arriving at the Georgia State Capitol Monday morning, Mayor Owens and representatives from the Office of the Mayor welcomed the students, setting the tone for an exciting and educational day. The group was greeted by State Representative Terry Cummings and Senator Michael Rhett before heading to the House Gallery, where they observed the 22nd legislative day of the General Assembly session.

A highlight of the morning came when Mayor Owens and the students were officially recognized from the well of the House Chamber, receiving thunderous applause from lawmakers. Members of the Mableton and Cobb delegation expressed their appreciation for the students’ presence, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement among the city’s youth.

The morning session concluded with a group photo on the Capitol steps, capturing a moment of inspiration and unity.

Leadership Insights from Influential Voices

At noon, the students gathered for an engaging speaker series featuring prominent leaders in Georgia’s political and educational landscape:

House Representative Bryce Berry, a newly elected official, spoke about the importance of youth involvement in governance.

Sam Olens, former Attorney General of Georgia and former Cobb County Chairman, encouraged the students to remain engaged in public service.

James Wilson, President of the Student Government Association at Georgia State University, shared his leadership journey and the power of student advocacy.

, President of the Student Government Association at Georgia State University, shared his leadership journey and the power of student advocacy. Gretchen Walton, Assistant Superintendent for Compliance and Legislative Affairs with Cobb County Schools, explained how state legislators draft and pass education-related bills.

Following the discussion, students enjoyed a lunch session where they were served by elected officials and agency staff—an opportunity to build personal connections with Georgia’s leaders.

Hands-On Government Experience

The afternoon provided an invaluable hands-on experience as students attended a House Education Committee Meeting in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building (CLOB). Before the session, they participated in a Q&A discussion with Sarah Richards from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and State Representative Segun Adeyina, gaining deeper insights into how educational policies are developed and implemented.

A Commitment Fulfilled

By the time the students boarded the bus to return home, it was evident that the Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund had delivered on its promise—to provide Mableton’s students with unique opportunities and elevate the image of the city’s schools. Reflecting on the success of the event, Mayor Owens shared his enthusiasm for the future of the program:

“This is just the beginning. We want to ensure that Mableton’s students have the best opportunities to succeed. Today, they engaged with legislators, asked insightful questions, and witnessed firsthand how laws are made. More importantly, they met and interacted with successful leaders who looked like them—reinforcing the idea that they, too, can achieve greatness. The Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund will continue to provide these meaningful experiences and highlight the strength of our schools in Mableton.”In partnership with the City of Mableton’s Office of the Mayor and State Representative Terry Cummings, the event was a tremendous success. As the organization prepares for its official launch, the Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund is poised to become a transformative force in Mableton, fostering a generation of engaged and empowered young leaders.