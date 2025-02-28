Apparent murder/suicide in Vinings

Officer Shenise Barner of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release that an incident took place yesterday afternoon that department investigators believe was a murder/suicide.

The incident occurred on February 27, 2025, at around 2:25 p.m. at SYNC at Vinings Apartments on Cumberland Parkway.

When officers from Cobb County Police Precinct 3 responded to a report of a person shot, they located two women who had been roommates dead inside their apartment unit.

According to the public information release: