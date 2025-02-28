Officer Shenise Barner of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release that an incident took place yesterday afternoon that department investigators believe was a murder/suicide.
The incident occurred on February 27, 2025, at around 2:25 p.m. at SYNC at Vinings Apartments on Cumberland Parkway.
When officers from Cobb County Police Precinct 3 responded to a report of a person shot, they located two women who had been roommates dead inside their apartment unit.
According to the public information release:
This incident appears to be an isolated event; however, the investigation remains active. Anyone
with additional information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major
Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.
About the Major Crimes Unit
The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.
The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”
The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.
Be the first to comment on "Apparent murder/suicide in Vinings"