Q&A with Jonathon Bothers, Candidate for Kennesaw City Council Post 3

Candidates Jonathon Bothers and Donovan Giardina are vying for the Kennesaw City Council Post 3 seat, soon to be vacated by incumbent Pat Ferris, who is not running for reelection.
The election is Nov. 4. Information on early voting can be found on the Cobb County website: Advance Voting | Cobb County Georgia.
Age: 54
Education/relevant work or volunteer experience:
Study Political Science At University of Tennessee
Corporate Trainer, Real Estate Broker, Corporate Spokesperson
PTO President, Softball & Basketball Coach, Habitat for humanity, Mentor At Kennesaw
Mountain High School, VP of fundraising of Kennesaw Mountain Band, Co-Director of
Mountainfest.
Website/contact info: Jonathon Bothers
What are some of the specific strategies you would enact to improve safety in Kennesaw?
Improving safety in Kennesaw starts with both prevention and community partnership. I believe
in a proactive approach that focuses on smart investments, better infrastructure, and stronger
relationships between residents and law enforcement.
Here are some specific strategies I would support:
1. Enhance community policing: Increase visibility and engagement between officers
and residents through neighborhood patrols, youth programs, and community events.
2. Improve lighting and visibility: Add better streetlights, crosswalks, and cameras in
key areas to deter crime and make walking and biking safer. Add narrow lanes on
mainstreet to add bike lanes.
3. Traffic and pedestrian safety: Traffic and pedestrian safety in Kennesaw can be
improved through smart design not congestion-causing obstacles. On Main Street, I
support adding narrower lanes to naturally slow traffic and creating dedicated bike lanes
to make the area safer and more accessible for cyclists. Instead of using speed bumps,
speed tables, or raised sidewalks that can slow emergency vehicles and increase
congestion, we should focus on strategic enforcement and practical design upgrades
such as better signage, improved crosswalks, and safer intersections. These measures
can effectively reduce speeding while keeping traffic flowing smoothly and emergency
routes clear.
Safety isn’t just about policing it’s about community trust, planning, and prevention. By
working together, we can keep Kennesaw one of Georgia’s safest and most welcoming
cities.
How does your plan for improving the downtown area differ from previous efforts?
My plan for improving downtown Kennesaw focuses on creating a vibrant, walkable destination
that balances growth with our city’s small-town character. Unlike past efforts that centered
mainly on events and appearances, my approach emphasizes long-term planning and
meaningful community benefit. I want to attract local businesses that are sustainable and
invested in Kennesaw’s success, not just any business that fills a space. The goal is to create a
thriving, year-round economy that serves residents and strengthens our community.
This means working closely with local property owners, especially those holding undeveloped
land, to identify ways to activate those lots and bring new life to the downtown area. We also
need to strengthen our partnership with Kennesaw State University. With more than 50,000
students between the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses, KSU is an invaluable resource for
driving local business. By collaborating with the university to utilize their B.O.B. shuttle system,
we can make it easier for students to visit and support downtown shops and restaurants.
I also support adding bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and better parking options to make downtown
more accessible and inviting. Through partnerships with KSU, smart development, improved
pedestrian safety, and a focus on sustainable, locally owned businesses, we can make
downtown Kennesaw a place where people want to spend time—not just stop by for an event.
City staff are currently working on streamlining the land use/business license renewal process for small businesses. What other steps would you like to see the city take to ease the burden for small local businesses?
I’m glad to see the city finally moving forward with streamlining the land use and business
license renewal process. This is something I’ve been advocating for the past four years. Small
businesses are the backbone of Kennesaw, and we need to make it easier for them to open,
operate, and grow.
I’ve seen firsthand how difficult the process can be. When my daughter tried to start a small
candle business, she was required to post a large sign in our yard and even present her
bedroom workspace at a public meeting. That’s simply too much. If a business is quiet and
doesn’t disturb neighbors, it shouldn’t require a mountain of paperwork and stress to get
approved. We should be encouraging entrepreneurship, not discouraging it.
Beyond simplifying paperwork, the city should improve communication with business owners by
offering clearer guidance, faster response times, and a more transparent permitting process. We
can also explore incentives like small business grants, reduced start-up fees, and partnerships
that connect new owners with local resources and mentorship programs. Supporting small
businesses isn’t just good policy, it’s an investment in Kennesaw’s long-term economic growth
and community success.
Kennesaw is growing rapidly. What is your approach to urban development (land use and
zoning)?
Kennesaw’s rapid growth presents both opportunities and challenges, and we need thoughtful
urban development that protects our community while planning for the future. My approach to
land use and zoning focuses on balanced, smart growth encouraging development that fits
within neighborhoods, supports local businesses, and enhances quality of life. I believe we
should explore annexing more unincorporated land in areas that make sense for the city,
allowing us to guide future development, expand services, and strengthen our local tax base. At
the same time, we must maintain green space, ensure new projects include safe walkways and
bike paths, and promote mixed-use areas where people can live, work, and shop locally. Growth
should never come at the expense of traffic congestion, overcrowded schools, or strained
infrastructure. By updating zoning policies with the community and focusing on responsible
expansion, we can make sure Kennesaw grows in a sustainable way that benefits both current
residents and future generations.
Should the city allow accessory dwelling units, and if so, under what parameters?
Yes, I believe the city should allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs), but with clear guidelines to
ensure they fit the character and needs of our neighborhoods. ADUs such as garage apartments, in-law suites, or small backyard cottages can provide affordable housing options for
seniors, young adults, and families who want to stay close together. They can also help
homeowners offset costs and make better use of existing property.
However, they should be regulated responsibly. I support allowing ADUs on owner-occupied
properties only, with limits on size, height, and occupancy to maintain neighborhood aesthetics
and prevent overcrowding. Parking, setbacks, and design standards should be considered to
minimize impact on nearby homes.
If done thoughtfully, ADUs can expand housing options in Kennesaw without changing the
character of our neighborhoods and help the city meet future housing needs in a smart,
sustainable way.
What does transparency and accessibility as an elected official mean to you?
To me, transparency and accessibility mean being open, honest, and consistently available to
the people I serve. As an elected official, it’s my responsibility to ensure residents understand
what’s happening in their city, how decisions are made, how tax dollars are spent, and how they
can be part of the process. That takes clear communication, active listening, and the willingness
to answer tough questions.
Accessibility also means being present year-round, not just when it’s convenient during election
season. I believe in maintaining the same level of engagement I’ve shown throughout my
campaign. Over the past four years, I’ve attended most City Council meetings and have a
strong understanding of how our city operates and the issues that matter most to residents. This
campaign season, my team and I have knocked on more than 900 doors to connect directly with
the people of Kennesaw, and I plan to keep that connection going through monthly “Coffee and
Conversation with Your Councilman” events.
When government is transparent and leaders remain accessible, trust grows, and that trust is
the foundation of a strong, informed, and connected community.
What else should voters know about you?
Voters should know that I genuinely care about Kennesaw and the people who call it home. I’m
not running to build a résumé. I’m running to make a difference in the community where my family and I have lived for more than twenty years. I’ve spent years attending City Council
meetings, volunteering, and listening to residents because I believe leadership starts with
understanding the people you serve.
I’ve also spent many years giving back to Kennesaw through hands-on community involvement.
I serve as a mentor at Kennesaw Mountain High School, directing student activities and
teaching a class each month. I’ve coached for several years with Kennesaw Parks and
Recreation, helping young athletes grow both on and off the field. In addition, I’ve volunteered
with Habitat for Humanity and helped build six homes for families in need.
As a small business owner and real estate broker, I understand both the challenges and
opportunities that come with growth. I want to make sure Kennesaw continues to thrive while
keeping its welcoming, small-town feel. I believe in accountability, teamwork, and treating
everyone with respect even when we disagree.
At the end of the day, I want voters to know that I’ll work hard every day to represent them with
integrity, fairness, and transparency. My goal is simple: to keep Kennesaw safe, thriving, and a
place we’re all proud to call home.
