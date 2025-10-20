Q&A with Jonathon Bothers, Candidate for Kennesaw City Council Post 3

By Rebecca Gaunt

Candidates Jonathon Bothers and Donovan Giardina are vying for the Kennesaw City Council Post 3 seat, soon to be vacated by incumbent Pat Ferris, who is not running for reelection.

The Courier provided questions via email. The responses are posted as received.

The election is Nov. 4. Information on early voting can be found on the Cobb County website: Advance Voting | Cobb County Georgia.

Age: 54

Education/relevant work or volunteer experience:

Study Political Science At University of Tennessee

Corporate Trainer, Real Estate Broker, Corporate Spokesperson

PTO President, Softball & Basketball Coach, Habitat for humanity, Mentor At Kennesaw

Mountain High School, VP of fundraising of Kennesaw Mountain Band, Co-Director of

Mountainfest.

Website/contact info: Jonathon Bothers

What are some of the specific strategies you would enact to improve safety in Kennesaw?

Improving safety in Kennesaw starts with both prevention and community partnership. I believe

in a proactive approach that focuses on smart investments, better infrastructure, and stronger

relationships between residents and law enforcement.

Here are some specific strategies I would support:

1. Enhance community policing: Increase visibility and engagement between officers

and residents through neighborhood patrols, youth programs, and community events.

2. Improve lighting and visibility: Add better streetlights, crosswalks, and cameras in

key areas to deter crime and make walking and biking safer. Add narrow lanes on

mainstreet to add bike lanes.

3. Traffic and pedestrian safety: Traffic and pedestrian safety in Kennesaw can be

improved through smart design not congestion-causing obstacles. On Main Street, I

support adding narrower lanes to naturally slow traffic and creating dedicated bike lanes

to make the area safer and more accessible for cyclists. Instead of using speed bumps,

speed tables, or raised sidewalks that can slow emergency vehicles and increase

congestion, we should focus on strategic enforcement and practical design upgrades

such as better signage, improved crosswalks, and safer intersections. These measures

can effectively reduce speeding while keeping traffic flowing smoothly and emergency

routes clear.

Safety isn’t just about policing it’s about community trust, planning, and prevention. By

working together, we can keep Kennesaw one of Georgia’s safest and most welcoming

cities.

How does your plan for improving the downtown area differ from previous efforts?

My plan for improving downtown Kennesaw focuses on creating a vibrant, walkable destination

that balances growth with our city’s small-town character. Unlike past efforts that centered

mainly on events and appearances, my approach emphasizes long-term planning and

meaningful community benefit. I want to attract local businesses that are sustainable and

invested in Kennesaw’s success, not just any business that fills a space. The goal is to create a

thriving, year-round economy that serves residents and strengthens our community.

This means working closely with local property owners, especially those holding undeveloped

land, to identify ways to activate those lots and bring new life to the downtown area. We also

need to strengthen our partnership with Kennesaw State University. With more than 50,000

students between the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses, KSU is an invaluable resource for

driving local business. By collaborating with the university to utilize their B.O.B. shuttle system,

we can make it easier for students to visit and support downtown shops and restaurants.

I also support adding bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and better parking options to make downtown

more accessible and inviting. Through partnerships with KSU, smart development, improved

pedestrian safety, and a focus on sustainable, locally owned businesses, we can make

downtown Kennesaw a place where people want to spend time—not just stop by for an event.

City staff are currently working on streamlining the land use/business license renewal process for small businesses. What other steps would you like to see the city take to ease the burden for small local businesses?

I’m glad to see the city finally moving forward with streamlining the land use and business

license renewal process. This is something I’ve been advocating for the past four years. Small

businesses are the backbone of Kennesaw, and we need to make it easier for them to open,

operate, and grow.

I’ve seen firsthand how difficult the process can be. When my daughter tried to start a small

candle business, she was required to post a large sign in our yard and even present her

bedroom workspace at a public meeting. That’s simply too much. If a business is quiet and

doesn’t disturb neighbors, it shouldn’t require a mountain of paperwork and stress to get

approved. We should be encouraging entrepreneurship, not discouraging it.

Beyond simplifying paperwork, the city should improve communication with business owners by

offering clearer guidance, faster response times, and a more transparent permitting process. We

can also explore incentives like small business grants, reduced start-up fees, and partnerships

that connect new owners with local resources and mentorship programs. Supporting small

businesses isn’t just good policy, it’s an investment in Kennesaw’s long-term economic growth

and community success.

Kennesaw is growing rapidly. What is your approach to urban development (land use and

zoning)?

Kennesaw’s rapid growth presents both opportunities and challenges, and we need thoughtful

urban development that protects our community while planning for the future. My approach to

land use and zoning focuses on balanced, smart growth encouraging development that fits

within neighborhoods, supports local businesses, and enhances quality of life. I believe we

should explore annexing more unincorporated land in areas that make sense for the city,

allowing us to guide future development, expand services, and strengthen our local tax base. At

the same time, we must maintain green space, ensure new projects include safe walkways and

bike paths, and promote mixed-use areas where people can live, work, and shop locally. Growth

should never come at the expense of traffic congestion, overcrowded schools, or strained

infrastructure. By updating zoning policies with the community and focusing on responsible

expansion, we can make sure Kennesaw grows in a sustainable way that benefits both current

residents and future generations.

Should the city allow accessory dwelling units, and if so, under what parameters?

Yes, I believe the city should allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs), but with clear guidelines to

ensure they fit the character and needs of our neighborhoods. ADUs such as garage apartments, in-law suites, or small backyard cottages can provide affordable housing options for

seniors, young adults, and families who want to stay close together. They can also help

homeowners offset costs and make better use of existing property.

However, they should be regulated responsibly. I support allowing ADUs on owner-occupied

properties only, with limits on size, height, and occupancy to maintain neighborhood aesthetics

and prevent overcrowding. Parking, setbacks, and design standards should be considered to

minimize impact on nearby homes.

If done thoughtfully, ADUs can expand housing options in Kennesaw without changing the

character of our neighborhoods and help the city meet future housing needs in a smart,

sustainable way.

What does transparency and accessibility as an elected official mean to you?

To me, transparency and accessibility mean being open, honest, and consistently available to

the people I serve. As an elected official, it’s my responsibility to ensure residents understand

what’s happening in their city, how decisions are made, how tax dollars are spent, and how they

can be part of the process. That takes clear communication, active listening, and the willingness

to answer tough questions.

Accessibility also means being present year-round, not just when it’s convenient during election

season. I believe in maintaining the same level of engagement I’ve shown throughout my

campaign. Over the past four years, I’ve attended most City Council meetings and have a

strong understanding of how our city operates and the issues that matter most to residents. This

campaign season, my team and I have knocked on more than 900 doors to connect directly with

the people of Kennesaw, and I plan to keep that connection going through monthly “Coffee and

Conversation with Your Councilman” events.

When government is transparent and leaders remain accessible, trust grows, and that trust is

the foundation of a strong, informed, and connected community.

What else should voters know about you?

Voters should know that I genuinely care about Kennesaw and the people who call it home. I’m

not running to build a résumé. I’m running to make a difference in the community where my family and I have lived for more than twenty years. I’ve spent years attending City Council

meetings, volunteering, and listening to residents because I believe leadership starts with

understanding the people you serve.

I’ve also spent many years giving back to Kennesaw through hands-on community involvement.

I serve as a mentor at Kennesaw Mountain High School, directing student activities and

teaching a class each month. I’ve coached for several years with Kennesaw Parks and

Recreation, helping young athletes grow both on and off the field. In addition, I’ve volunteered

with Habitat for Humanity and helped build six homes for families in need.

As a small business owner and real estate broker, I understand both the challenges and

opportunities that come with growth. I want to make sure Kennesaw continues to thrive while

keeping its welcoming, small-town feel. I believe in accountability, teamwork, and treating

everyone with respect even when we disagree.

At the end of the day, I want voters to know that I’ll work hard every day to represent them with

integrity, fairness, and transparency. My goal is simple: to keep Kennesaw safe, thriving, and a

place we’re all proud to call home.