Q&A with Jonathon Bothers, Candidate for Kennesaw City Council Post 3

TOPICS:
Jonathan Bothers

Posted By: Rebecca Gaunt October 20, 2025

By Rebecca Gaunt

Candidates Jonathon Bothers and Donovan Giardina are vying for the Kennesaw City Council Post 3 seat, soon to be vacated by incumbent Pat Ferris, who is not running for reelection.

The Courier provided questions via email. The responses are posted as received. 

The election is Nov. 4. Information on early voting can be found on the Cobb County website: Advance Voting | Cobb County Georgia.

Age: 54 

Education/relevant work or volunteer experience:  

Study Political Science At University of Tennessee 

Corporate Trainer, Real Estate Broker, Corporate Spokesperson 

PTO President, Softball & Basketball Coach, Habitat for humanity, Mentor At Kennesaw 

Mountain High School, VP of fundraising of Kennesaw Mountain Band, Co-Director of 

Mountainfest. 

Website/contact info: Jonathon Bothers 

What are some of the specific strategies you would enact to improve safety in Kennesaw? 

Improving safety in Kennesaw starts with both prevention and community partnership. I believe 

in a proactive approach that focuses on smart investments, better infrastructure, and stronger 

relationships between residents and law enforcement. 

Here are some specific strategies I would support: 

1. Enhance community policing: Increase visibility and engagement between officers 

and residents through neighborhood patrols, youth programs, and community events. 

2. Improve lighting and visibility: Add better streetlights, crosswalks, and cameras in 

key areas to deter crime and make walking and biking safer. Add narrow lanes on 

mainstreet  to add bike lanes. 

3. Traffic and pedestrian safety: Traffic and pedestrian safety in Kennesaw can be 

improved through smart design not congestion-causing obstacles. On Main Street, I 

support adding narrower lanes to naturally slow traffic and creating dedicated bike lanes 

to make the area safer and more accessible for cyclists. Instead of using speed bumps, 

speed tables, or raised sidewalks that can slow emergency vehicles and increase 

congestion, we should focus on strategic enforcement and practical design upgrades 

such as better signage, improved crosswalks, and safer intersections. These measures 

can effectively reduce speeding while keeping traffic flowing smoothly and emergency 

routes clear. 

Safety isn’t just about policing it’s about community trust, planning, and prevention. By 

working together, we can keep Kennesaw one of Georgia’s safest and most welcoming 

cities. 

How does your plan for improving the downtown area differ from previous efforts?  

My plan for improving downtown Kennesaw focuses on creating a vibrant, walkable destination 

that balances growth with our city’s small-town character. Unlike past efforts that centered 

mainly on events and appearances, my approach emphasizes long-term planning and 

meaningful community benefit. I want to attract local businesses that are sustainable and 

invested in Kennesaw’s success, not just any business that fills a space. The goal is to create a 

thriving, year-round economy that serves residents and strengthens our community. 

This means working closely with local property owners, especially those holding undeveloped 

land, to identify ways to activate those lots and bring new life to the downtown area. We also 

need to strengthen our partnership with Kennesaw State University. With more than 50,000 

students between the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses, KSU is an invaluable resource for 

driving local business. By collaborating with the university to utilize their B.O.B. shuttle system, 

we can make it easier for students to visit and support downtown shops and restaurants. 

I also support adding bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and better parking options to make downtown 

more accessible and inviting. Through partnerships with KSU, smart development, improved 

pedestrian safety, and a focus on sustainable, locally owned businesses, we can make 

downtown Kennesaw a place where people want to spend time—not just stop by for an event. 

City staff are currently working on streamlining the land use/business license renewal process for small businesses. What other steps would you like to see the city take to ease the burden for small local businesses? 

I’m glad to see the city finally moving forward with streamlining the land use and business 

license renewal process. This is something I’ve been advocating for the past four years. Small 

businesses are the backbone of Kennesaw, and we need to make it easier for them to open, 

operate, and grow. 

I’ve seen firsthand how difficult the process can be. When my daughter tried to start a small 

candle business, she was required to post a large sign in our yard and even present her 

bedroom workspace at a public meeting. That’s simply too much. If a business is quiet and 

doesn’t disturb neighbors, it shouldn’t require a mountain of paperwork and stress to get 

approved. We should be encouraging entrepreneurship, not discouraging it. 

Beyond simplifying paperwork, the city should improve communication with business owners by 

offering clearer guidance, faster response times, and a more transparent permitting process. We 

can also explore incentives like small business grants, reduced start-up fees, and partnerships 

that connect new owners with local resources and mentorship programs. Supporting small 

businesses isn’t just good policy, it’s an investment in Kennesaw’s long-term economic growth 

and community success. 

Kennesaw is growing rapidly. What is your approach to urban development (land use and 

zoning)? 

Kennesaw’s rapid growth presents both opportunities and challenges, and we need thoughtful 

urban development that protects our community while planning for the future. My approach to 

land use and zoning focuses on balanced, smart growth encouraging development that fits 

within neighborhoods, supports local businesses, and enhances quality of life. I believe we 

should explore annexing more unincorporated land in areas that make sense for the city, 

allowing us to guide future development, expand services, and strengthen our local tax base. At 

the same time, we must maintain green space, ensure new projects include safe walkways and 

bike paths, and promote mixed-use areas where people can live, work, and shop locally. Growth 

should never come at the expense of traffic congestion, overcrowded schools, or strained 

infrastructure. By updating zoning policies with the community and focusing on responsible 

expansion, we can make sure Kennesaw grows in a sustainable way that benefits both current 

residents and future generations.

Should the city allow accessory dwelling units, and if so, under what parameters? 

Yes, I believe the city should allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs), but with clear guidelines to 

ensure they fit the character and needs of our neighborhoods. ADUs such as garage apartments, in-law suites, or small backyard cottages can provide affordable housing options for 

seniors, young adults, and families who want to stay close together. They can also help 

homeowners offset costs and make better use of existing property. 

However, they should be regulated responsibly. I support allowing ADUs on owner-occupied 

properties only, with limits on size, height, and occupancy to maintain neighborhood aesthetics 

and prevent overcrowding. Parking, setbacks, and design standards should be considered to 

minimize impact on nearby homes. 

If done thoughtfully, ADUs can expand housing options in Kennesaw without changing the 

character of our neighborhoods and help the city meet future housing needs in a smart, 

sustainable way. 

What does transparency and accessibility as an elected official mean to you? 

To me, transparency and accessibility mean being open, honest, and consistently available to 

the people I serve. As an elected official, it’s my responsibility to ensure residents understand 

what’s happening in their city, how decisions are made, how tax dollars are spent, and how they 

can be part of the process. That takes clear communication, active listening, and the willingness 

to answer tough questions. 

Accessibility also means being present year-round, not just when it’s convenient during election 

season. I believe in maintaining the same level of engagement I’ve shown throughout my 

campaign. Over the past four years, I’ve attended most City Council meetings and have a 

strong understanding of how our city operates and the issues that matter most to residents. This 

campaign season, my team and I have knocked on more than 900 doors to connect directly with 

the people of Kennesaw, and I plan to keep that connection going through monthly “Coffee and 

Conversation with Your Councilman” events. 

When government is transparent and leaders remain accessible, trust grows, and that trust is 

the foundation of a strong, informed, and connected community. 

What else should voters know about you? 

Voters should know that I genuinely care about Kennesaw and the people who call it home. I’m 

not running to build a résumé. I’m running to make a difference in the community where my family and I have lived for more than twenty years. I’ve spent years attending City Council 

meetings, volunteering, and listening to residents because I believe leadership starts with 

understanding the people you serve. 

I’ve also spent many years giving back to Kennesaw through hands-on community involvement. 

I serve as a mentor at Kennesaw Mountain High School, directing student activities and 

teaching a class each month. I’ve coached for several years with Kennesaw Parks and 

Recreation, helping young athletes grow both on and off the field. In addition, I’ve volunteered 

with Habitat for Humanity and helped build six homes for families in need. 

As a small business owner and real estate broker, I understand both the challenges and 

opportunities that come with growth. I want to make sure Kennesaw continues to thrive while 

keeping its welcoming, small-town feel. I believe in accountability, teamwork, and treating 

everyone with respect even when we disagree. 

At the end of the day, I want voters to know that I’ll work hard every day to represent them with 

integrity, fairness, and transparency. My goal is simple: to keep Kennesaw safe, thriving, and a 

place we’re all proud to call home.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.

Be the first to comment on "Q&A with Jonathon Bothers, Candidate for Kennesaw City Council Post 3"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.