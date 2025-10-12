Report and photos from Mable House Harvest Fest

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the Mable House Harvest Fest:

The Harvest Fest at the Mable House was a great time for everyone. There were lots of activities for kids, great bluegrass music and lots of food selections.

Cobb County Commissioner Sheffield and Mableton City Council members Patricia Auch and Debora Herndon had an enjoyable time as they visited booths as well. We appreciate the Cobb County Park Dept and the Friends Of The Mable House who worked very hard to make this such a wonderful event.