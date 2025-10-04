Report & Photos from ceremony naming Mableton Mayor Michael Owens South Cobb Rotary Citizen of the Year

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the South Cobb Rotary Club ceremony conferring its Citizen of the Year award on Mableton Mayor Michael Owens:



Congratulations to Mayor Michael Owens for being recognized as The South Cobb Citizen of the Year by the South Cobb Rotary Club. Besides building a city government from the ground up, he is very active in the community, serving as a Board member of the Cobb Community Foundation, Cobb Douglas Health Department, and as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He also leads his own Mayor’s Impact Fund, which recently financed the Riverside Elementary School beautification project.

The audience was standing room only as Rotarian Officers Wayne, Curtis, and Pam provided a background of the award and highlighted the many reasons that Mayor Owens deserved this honor.

Mableton City Manager, Bill Tanks, shared lighthearted remarks and also gave deeper insight into Mayor Owens as a leader, describing him as a man “who never eats or sleeps.”

The meeting concluded with photos of prior winners of this prestigious award, along with City of Mableton staff and City Council Members who were able to attend.

We deeply appreciate the South Cobb Rotary Club for hosting this event each year and for their ongoing service to the community. Their impact includes strong support for Sweetwater Mission, which feeds over 61,000 families annually, and programs that support our brave veterans.