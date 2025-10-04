Report & photos from Riverside Elementary School Beautification Project

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Riverside Elementary School Beautification Project:

The Riverside Elementary School Beautification Project was a huge success as

volunteers from many different organizations including the City Of Mableton

Mayor Owens, City Councilwomen, Dami Oladapo, Debora Herndon, Patricia Auch,

School Board Representative Tre’ Hutchins, State Representative Terry

Cummings, Be Bold, Kappa Alpha Kappa Sorority, Sheriff’s Dept Deputy Watts,

We Thrive On Riverside, Master Gardeners, Keep Cobb Beautiful, Mableton

Improvement Coalition, Austell Community Taskforce, South Cobb Lions Club

and Cobb County Communications Jacque Masse. The project included planting

flowers, an inspiring rock garden and litter cleanup across the whole

neighborhood. Afterwards, we celebrated with pizza and snacks. We

especially appreciate, the Riverside Elementary PTA, Principal Shayna

Clinkscale and Carol Yung with Be Bold for arranging this amazing project.

A very special “thank you” goes out to Mayor Owens and his Mayor’s Impact

Fund for sponsoring the event.