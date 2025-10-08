Town Center Community to Unveil Two New Murals at Art Walk on Along Noonday Creek Trail

The Town Center Community distributed the following press release with images about its unveiling of two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail:

Town Center Community will debut two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail with a public Art Walk and artist meet-and-greet on Saturday, October 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bells Ferry Trailhead. The event will highlight the work of muralists Kelsey Wishik and Leigh Ann Culver, whose installations will reshape the corridor into a vibrant cultural destination. Both artists will be on site from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the event.

In addition to the Art Walk, the celebration will mark the 10th anniversary of the Town Center Community Bikeshare, sponsored by Georgia Power, with a bike pop-up, the announcement of the Bikeshare Anniversary Sweepstakes winners, and family-friendly activities. Visitors can connect with the muralists, see their installations up close, and enjoy an energizing morning outdoors.

About the Muralists

Kelsey Wishik , a graduate of UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art, explores growth, connectivity, and transformation through painting, sculpture, movement, and music. Her work draws on natural systems and cultural traditions, with exhibitions ranging from neighborhood galleries to international venues. Her newest mural will include wrapping a bridge support beam in bold blocks of color and floral motifs, creating a dynamic and uplifting visual. Her mural will be completed by October 11.

Leigh Ann Culver, an Atlanta-based artist, is known for evocative portraits and charcoal works rooted in Southern history. Her mixed-media pieces appear across Georgia, reflecting human stories that connect past and present. Culver will turn the adjacent embankment into a serene setting with stained glass-inspired panels and candle imagery, bringing "light" beneath the bridge. Her mural will be completed by October 20.

“The Noonday Creek Trail has become a place where art, nature, and active living intersect,” said Jennifer Hogan, Director of Community Engagement at Town Center Community. “Marking 10 years of bikeshare alongside these new works demonstrates how shared spaces can inspire creativity, connection, and healthier communities.”

A Decade of Bikeshare

The gathering also marks the 10th anniversary of the Town Center Bikeshare Program, the first CID-led bikeshare program in Georgia. Since its 2015 launch, the program has become a fixture in the area, surpassing 100,000 rides and recently adding e-bikes to make cycling more accessible.

At the pop-up event, attendees can explore the Noonday Creek Trail and learn about the bikeshare program’s evolution, including the announcement of the e-bike and annual maintenance package winners. This milestone underscores a decade of progress and points to an even brighter future for Town Center’s public spaces and programs.

Event Details

What: Bikeshare Pop Up, Meet the Muralists, and Art Walk

Bikeshare Pop Up, Meet the Muralists, and Art Walk When: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Bells Ferry Trailhead, 3001 Bells Ferry Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30066

Bells Ferry Trailhead, 3001 Bells Ferry Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30066 Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, please visit https://www.towncentercid.com/.

Rendering of mural provided by Town Center Community

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com