Volunteers transform American Legion and VFW posts in Smyrna and Marietta

In October, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath joined more than 120 volunteers from Home Depot, Swinerton Builders and the board of Rebuilding Together Atlanta, Inc. (RTA) to complete more than 500 hours of service projects honoring veterans in the Atlanta metro area.

Swinerton’s Derek Mosiman introduces Congresswoman Lucy McBath at a volunteer event hosted by Rebuilding Together Atlanta. More than 120 volunteers repaired and upgraded American Legion and VFW posts in Smyrna and Marietta, Ga., creating a community garden and outdoor space, installing new flooring and completing other projects.



The volunteer effort transformed two important veterans’ facilities: American Legion Post 160 in Smyrna and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta. Work included:

At American Legion Post 160: the installation of a community garden and creation of an outdoor gathering space where veterans and their families can find respite, reflection, fresh produce and fellowship.

At the VFW post, new flooring in the office, repairs to holes in the parking lot, the addition of slip‑resistant coverings to reduce fall risks, and an overall appearance upgrade to restore dignity and belonging for those who use the facility.

“At Rebuilding Together Atlanta, our mission is to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives, serving low‑income senior and veteran homeowners,” said RTA board president and Swinerton Atlanta division vice president and division manager Derek Mosiman. “Rebuilding Together Atlanta is a local leader in home repair for over 30 years, renovating more than 1,000 homes in multiple Atlanta neighborhoods.”

The October volunteer‑day numbers speak loudly: over 120 volunteers, 550 volunteer hours, nearly $20,000 in volunteer service value and more than 45,000 people impacted — including 20,000 veterans served through these facilities.

“A special thank you to all our volunteers for the incredible compassion, energy, and craftsmanship they brought to our recent Rebuild Event,” said RTA director‑programs Mike Orum. “Their work didn’t just repair buildings — it restored dignity, safety, and community for the veterans who have given so much to our nation. Because of them, hundreds of veterans and their families will have spaces that reflect the honor and respect they deserve.”

“Our volunteers’ collective efforts didn’t just make improvements — they built hope, community, and connection that will ripple through the lives of those who served and their families for years to come,” Orum said.

This initiative is a hallmark example of how community organizations, corporate partners and elected officials can collaborate to support veterans — not just with words, but with meaningful action and improved environments.

For more information on Rebuilding Together Atlanta’s mission to serve older adults, veterans and homeowners in need, visit their website.