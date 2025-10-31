Frost advisory in effect for metro Atlanta Saturday

A Frost Advisory is in effect late tonight through mid-morning Saturday, with temperatures dropping low enough to potentially damage unprotected outdoor plants.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of Georgia on Friday, October 31, alerting residents to a frost advisory beginning late this evening.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Portions of east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some counties in the Advisory may only have frost in isolated, sheltered locales.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

