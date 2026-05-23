Marietta sets public hearings on $433.2 million FY2027 proposed budget

Marietta residents will have two opportunities in June to weigh in on the city’s proposed $433.2 million budget for fiscal 2027.

According to the City of Marietta website, the city will hold public hearings on the FY2027 proposed budget at noon Monday, June 1, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence St. NE.

City staff will provide a brief overview of the proposed budget, and residents are encouraged to attend and participate.

The proposed budget, which would take effect July 1, totals $433.2 million. It includes $80.9 million for the general fund, which supports services including police and fire, parks and recreation, code enforcement, business licensing, planning and development, and public works.

The tentative millage rate for the fiscal year is 2.788 mills. Property taxes help fund general governmental services.

The Marietta City Council is scheduled to consider adopting the budget at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at City Hall.

The proposed budget will be available for public review beginning Friday, May 22, online at mariettaga.gov or in person at the City Clerk’s Office on the fourth floor of City Hall.

For more information about how property taxes in Cobb County and its cities work, visit the article “Cobb County Explained: How property taxes work in Cobb County“.