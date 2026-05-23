New Cobb County Businesses Include Sports Collectibles and Bookshop

Cobb County’s latest round of new business filings reflects a broad mix of service providers, retailers, consultants, and specialty shops opening across the area between May 17 and May 24. Beauty and wellness businesses again represented a significant share of the week’s filings, joined by construction firms, technology consultants, and several niche retail concepts.

Among the more distinctive additions were a sports collectibles retailer, a gothic-themed bookshop, a rodeo apparel business, and a custom T-shirt operation serving East Cobb. The filings also included several home services companies, counseling and healthcare providers, and food-related ventures ranging from cottage baking to nutrition-focused retail.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043769 AESTHETIC LOFTS 3621 Vinings Slope SE, 4330, Vinings, GA 30339 05/19/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043774 AM NUTRITION PROTEIN SPOT 2365 Powder Springs Rd SW, Suite 1211, Marietta, GA 30008 05/19/2026 — Vitamin Food Stores OCC043756 ANDREW YUN 592 Parliament St, Marietta, GA 30066 05/18/2026 — Drafting & Design Service OCC043791 ATLANTIC CHRISTMAS LIGHTS LLC 4843 Garrards Ridge NE, Roswell, GA 30075 05/22/2026 — Decorating Service for Special Events OCC043781 BAKEHOUSE GEORGIA 3168 Wicks Creek Trl, Marietta, GA 30062 05/20/2026 — Cottage Food OCC043786 BE SALON BY AMANDA LLC 710 Middlebrook Chase, Canton, GA 30115 05/21/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043780 BERGER BUILT LLC 2620 Nicholas Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30062 05/21/2026 — Construction Management OCC043784 BIG FROG CUSTOM T-SHIRTS & MORE OF EAST COBB 3320 Somerest Crt SE, Marietta, GA 30067 05/21/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail OCC043767 BOWEN PHOTOGRAPHY INC PO Box 267, Tifton, GA 31798 05/18/2026 — Photography Studio OCC043758 BRAVO COMPANY ROOFING 5341 Hill Rd, Acworth, GA 30101 05/18/2026 — Roofing Contractor OCC043759 BUILT FOR MORE 3302 Cranmore Chase, Marietta, GA 30066 05/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043798 CARENOVELLA SIGNATURE LIVING POWDER SPRINGS 4906 Crider Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/22/2026 — Personal Care Home OCC043777 CARRYON 3538 Claridge Dr NE, Marietta, GA 30066 05/20/2026 — Computer Programming Services OCC043797 CHLOE CREATES LLC 32 River Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 05/22/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043790 CREATIVE FLUX MEDIA LLC 860 Sandy Plains Rd, Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 3006 05/21/2026 — Computer Programming Services OCC043778 DALATI GROUP LLC 2200 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 156, Marietta, GA 30064 05/21/2026 — Furniture Store OCC043764 DECKSCLUSIVE 2776 Douglas Ct NW, Acworth, GA 30101 05/18/2026 — Handy Man – No State License OCC043779 DENALI ITS 1870 The Exchange, Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/20/2026 — Consultant – Computer & Data Processing OCC043763 EMICANETIC – RESEARCH & CONSULTING 1364 Angus Trl SW, Marietta, GA 30008 05/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043773 EVELYN TODOROW COACHING LLC 462 Timberlea Lake Dr, Marietta, GA 30067 05/19/2026 — Consultant – Education CON001712 FPC CONSTRUCTION 201 Gateway Dr, Canton, GA 30115 05/21/2026 — Building Contractor – State License Required OCC043772 GEORGIA PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES 600 Village Trace NE, 100, Marietta, GA 30067 05/20/2026 — Psychologist (Occupational Tax) OCC043794 GUARDIAN SURPLUS CONSULTING LLC 3378 Tia Trce, Kennesaw, GA 30152 05/22/2026 — Consultant Service – Management BLR003639 HEALING WAVES 4885 Ward Farm Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/18/2026 — Health Club or Spa – Regulated OCC043761 HERENCIA RODEO WEAR LLC 1060 South Cobb Dr, Marietta, GA 30060 05/18/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail OCC043792 IBOOST TALENT 4088 River Cliff Chase SE, Marietta, GA 30067 05/22/2026 — Employment Agency OCC043785 INTELLISEEK INVESTIGATIONS LLC 648 Gunby Rd, Marietta, GA 30067 05/21/2026 — Detective Agency OCC043762 IROKO 410 LLC 4762 Rosebrook Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043795 JODI SMITH 3378 Tia Trce, Kennesaw, GA 30152 05/22/2026 — Merchandise and Service Broker OCC043788 JT SPORTS COLLECTIBLES 2145 Roswell Rd, Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30062 05/20/2026 — Hobby Shop Retail OCC043757 KALONJI LUXE SALON SUITES LLC 4875 Floyd Rd SW #1119, 304, Mableton, GA 30126 05/18/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043766 LOC LOUNGE ATL LLC 2060 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 290, Marietta, GA 30068 05/19/2026 — Beauty Shop ALC003602 MADA KITCHEN & BAKERY 2600 Prado Ln, Suite 210, Marietta, GA 30066 05/22/2026 — Skating Rink OCC043776 MEGAN YI 392 Lebeaux Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30144 05/20/2026 — Arts and Crafts Retail OCC043770 MERKEL BOOKKEEPING LLC 4989 Fairhaven Way NE, Roswell, GA 30075 05/19/2026 — Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA BLR003641 NATIONAL COLLECTORS & ESTATE BUYERS GUILD 1663 Hickory Dr, Suite H, Haltom City, TX 76117 05/18/2026 — Precious Metals OCC043789 POKEMINGLE 2655 Hartridge Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064 05/21/2026 — Hobby Shop Retail OCC043782 REIMAGINED BY JB & CO STAGING AND DESIGN 3757 Whithorn Way, Kennesaw, GA 30152 05/20/2026 — Interior Design OCC043755 RJV CUSTOM HOMES LLC 3950 Remington Way, Marietta, GA 30066 05/18/2026 — Construction Management CON001711 SEAGRAVES PLUMBING PO Box 723126, Atlanta, GA 31139 05/18/2026 — Plumbing Contractor OCC043765 SHINING STARS HOME CARE LLC 4485 Abby Grove Crt, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/18/2026 — Health and Allied Services OCC043799 SMYRNAS REMODELING LLC 809 Land Lot Ln, Marietta, GA 30008 05/22/2026 — Handy Man – No State License OCC043783 THE CHAINETTES 2669 Beckwith Trl SE, Marietta, GA 30068 05/21/2026 — Printing, Monograming, Embroidery, etc. on Fabric OCC043775 THE GRIM READER BOOKSHOP LLC 1421 Boxwood Trace NW, Acworth, GA 30102 05/20/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043768 TOMMY CHO 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 140, Marietta, GA 30068 05/19/2026 — Martial Arts Instruction CON001709 UNITED SERVICES PO Box 12509, Knoxville, TN 37912 05/18/2026 — Electrical, Heating & Plumbing Contractor OCC043771 YELLOW SWING FAMILY COUNSELING LLC 4512 Karron Ln, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/19/2026 — Social Worker (Occupational Tax) OCC043787 YF YHATZ SKIN ESSENTIALS 2950 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, 506, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/20/2026 — Manufacturer – Perfumes, Cosmetics & Other Toilet Preps

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.