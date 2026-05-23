New Cobb County Businesses Include Sports Collectibles and Bookshop

Cobb County’s latest round of new business filings reflects a broad mix of service providers, retailers, consultants, and specialty shops opening across the area between May 17 and May 24. Beauty and wellness businesses again represented a significant share of the week’s filings, joined by construction firms, technology consultants, and several niche retail concepts.
Among the more distinctive additions were a sports collectibles retailer, a gothic-themed bookshop, a rodeo apparel business, and a custom T-shirt operation serving East Cobb. The filings also included several home services companies, counseling and healthcare providers, and food-related ventures ranging from cottage baking to nutrition-focused retail.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043769
|AESTHETIC LOFTS
|3621 Vinings Slope SE, 4330, Vinings, GA 30339
|05/19/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043774
|AM NUTRITION PROTEIN SPOT
|2365 Powder Springs Rd SW, Suite 1211, Marietta, GA 30008
|05/19/2026 — Vitamin Food Stores
|OCC043756
|ANDREW YUN
|592 Parliament St, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/18/2026 — Drafting & Design Service
|OCC043791
|ATLANTIC CHRISTMAS LIGHTS LLC
|4843 Garrards Ridge NE, Roswell, GA 30075
|05/22/2026 — Decorating Service for Special Events
|OCC043781
|BAKEHOUSE GEORGIA
|3168 Wicks Creek Trl, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/20/2026 — Cottage Food
|OCC043786
|BE SALON BY AMANDA LLC
|710 Middlebrook Chase, Canton, GA 30115
|05/21/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043780
|BERGER BUILT LLC
|2620 Nicholas Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/21/2026 — Construction Management
|OCC043784
|BIG FROG CUSTOM T-SHIRTS & MORE OF EAST COBB
|3320 Somerest Crt SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/21/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
|OCC043767
|BOWEN PHOTOGRAPHY INC
|PO Box 267, Tifton, GA 31798
|05/18/2026 — Photography Studio
|OCC043758
|BRAVO COMPANY ROOFING
|5341 Hill Rd, Acworth, GA 30101
|05/18/2026 — Roofing Contractor
|OCC043759
|BUILT FOR MORE
|3302 Cranmore Chase, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043798
|CARENOVELLA SIGNATURE LIVING POWDER SPRINGS
|4906 Crider Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/22/2026 — Personal Care Home
|OCC043777
|CARRYON
|3538 Claridge Dr NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/20/2026 — Computer Programming Services
|OCC043797
|CHLOE CREATES LLC
|32 River Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
|05/22/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043790
|CREATIVE FLUX MEDIA LLC
|860 Sandy Plains Rd, Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 3006
|05/21/2026 — Computer Programming Services
|OCC043778
|DALATI GROUP LLC
|2200 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 156, Marietta, GA 30064
|05/21/2026 — Furniture Store
|OCC043764
|DECKSCLUSIVE
|2776 Douglas Ct NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|05/18/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
|OCC043779
|DENALI ITS
|1870 The Exchange, Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/20/2026 — Consultant – Computer & Data Processing
|OCC043763
|EMICANETIC – RESEARCH & CONSULTING
|1364 Angus Trl SW, Marietta, GA 30008
|05/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043773
|EVELYN TODOROW COACHING LLC
|462 Timberlea Lake Dr, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/19/2026 — Consultant – Education
|CON001712
|FPC CONSTRUCTION
|201 Gateway Dr, Canton, GA 30115
|05/21/2026 — Building Contractor – State License Required
|OCC043772
|GEORGIA PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES
|600 Village Trace NE, 100, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/20/2026 — Psychologist (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043794
|GUARDIAN SURPLUS CONSULTING LLC
|3378 Tia Trce, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|05/22/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|BLR003639
|HEALING WAVES
|4885 Ward Farm Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/18/2026 — Health Club or Spa – Regulated
|OCC043761
|HERENCIA RODEO WEAR LLC
|1060 South Cobb Dr, Marietta, GA 30060
|05/18/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
|OCC043792
|IBOOST TALENT
|4088 River Cliff Chase SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/22/2026 — Employment Agency
|OCC043785
|INTELLISEEK INVESTIGATIONS LLC
|648 Gunby Rd, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/21/2026 — Detective Agency
|OCC043762
|IROKO 410 LLC
|4762 Rosebrook Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043795
|JODI SMITH
|3378 Tia Trce, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|05/22/2026 — Merchandise and Service Broker
|OCC043788
|JT SPORTS COLLECTIBLES
|2145 Roswell Rd, Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/20/2026 — Hobby Shop Retail
|OCC043757
|KALONJI LUXE SALON SUITES LLC
|4875 Floyd Rd SW #1119, 304, Mableton, GA 30126
|05/18/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043766
|LOC LOUNGE ATL LLC
|2060 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 290, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/19/2026 — Beauty Shop
|ALC003602
|MADA KITCHEN & BAKERY
|2600 Prado Ln, Suite 210, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/22/2026 — Skating Rink
|OCC043776
|MEGAN YI
|392 Lebeaux Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|05/20/2026 — Arts and Crafts Retail
|OCC043770
|MERKEL BOOKKEEPING LLC
|4989 Fairhaven Way NE, Roswell, GA 30075
|05/19/2026 — Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA
|BLR003641
|NATIONAL COLLECTORS & ESTATE BUYERS GUILD
|1663 Hickory Dr, Suite H, Haltom City, TX 76117
|05/18/2026 — Precious Metals
|OCC043789
|POKEMINGLE
|2655 Hartridge Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|05/21/2026 — Hobby Shop Retail
|OCC043782
|REIMAGINED BY JB & CO STAGING AND DESIGN
|3757 Whithorn Way, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|05/20/2026 — Interior Design
|OCC043755
|RJV CUSTOM HOMES LLC
|3950 Remington Way, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/18/2026 — Construction Management
|CON001711
|SEAGRAVES PLUMBING
|PO Box 723126, Atlanta, GA 31139
|05/18/2026 — Plumbing Contractor
|OCC043765
|SHINING STARS HOME CARE LLC
|4485 Abby Grove Crt, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/18/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|OCC043799
|SMYRNAS REMODELING LLC
|809 Land Lot Ln, Marietta, GA 30008
|05/22/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
|OCC043783
|THE CHAINETTES
|2669 Beckwith Trl SE, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/21/2026 — Printing, Monograming, Embroidery, etc. on Fabric
|OCC043775
|THE GRIM READER BOOKSHOP LLC
|1421 Boxwood Trace NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|05/20/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043768
|TOMMY CHO
|1205 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 140, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/19/2026 — Martial Arts Instruction
|CON001709
|UNITED SERVICES
|PO Box 12509, Knoxville, TN 37912
|05/18/2026 — Electrical, Heating & Plumbing Contractor
|OCC043771
|YELLOW SWING FAMILY COUNSELING LLC
|4512 Karron Ln, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/19/2026 — Social Worker (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043787
|YF YHATZ SKIN ESSENTIALS
|2950 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, 506, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/20/2026 — Manufacturer – Perfumes, Cosmetics & Other Toilet Preps
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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