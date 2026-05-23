New Cobb County Businesses Include Sports Collectibles and Bookshop

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 23, 2026

Cobb County’s latest round of new business filings reflects a broad mix of service providers, retailers, consultants, and specialty shops opening across the area between May 17 and May 24. Beauty and wellness businesses again represented a significant share of the week’s filings, joined by construction firms, technology consultants, and several niche retail concepts.

Among the more distinctive additions were a sports collectibles retailer, a gothic-themed bookshop, a rodeo apparel business, and a custom T-shirt operation serving East Cobb. The filings also included several home services companies, counseling and healthcare providers, and food-related ventures ranging from cottage baking to nutrition-focused retail.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043769AESTHETIC LOFTS3621 Vinings Slope SE, 4330, Vinings, GA 3033905/19/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043774AM NUTRITION PROTEIN SPOT2365 Powder Springs Rd SW, Suite 1211, Marietta, GA 3000805/19/2026 — Vitamin Food Stores
OCC043756ANDREW YUN592 Parliament St, Marietta, GA 3006605/18/2026 — Drafting & Design Service
OCC043791ATLANTIC CHRISTMAS LIGHTS LLC4843 Garrards Ridge NE, Roswell, GA 3007505/22/2026 — Decorating Service for Special Events
OCC043781BAKEHOUSE GEORGIA3168 Wicks Creek Trl, Marietta, GA 3006205/20/2026 — Cottage Food
OCC043786BE SALON BY AMANDA LLC710 Middlebrook Chase, Canton, GA 3011505/21/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043780BERGER BUILT LLC2620 Nicholas Ct NE, Marietta, GA 3006205/21/2026 — Construction Management
OCC043784BIG FROG CUSTOM T-SHIRTS & MORE OF EAST COBB3320 Somerest Crt SE, Marietta, GA 3006705/21/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
OCC043767BOWEN PHOTOGRAPHY INCPO Box 267, Tifton, GA 3179805/18/2026 — Photography Studio
OCC043758BRAVO COMPANY ROOFING5341 Hill Rd, Acworth, GA 3010105/18/2026 — Roofing Contractor
OCC043759BUILT FOR MORE3302 Cranmore Chase, Marietta, GA 3006605/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043798CARENOVELLA SIGNATURE LIVING POWDER SPRINGS4906 Crider Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/22/2026 — Personal Care Home
OCC043777CARRYON3538 Claridge Dr NE, Marietta, GA 3006605/20/2026 — Computer Programming Services
OCC043797CHLOE CREATES LLC32 River Pkwy, Newnan, GA 3026505/22/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043790CREATIVE FLUX MEDIA LLC860 Sandy Plains Rd, Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 300605/21/2026 — Computer Programming Services
OCC043778DALATI GROUP LLC2200 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 156, Marietta, GA 3006405/21/2026 — Furniture Store
OCC043764DECKSCLUSIVE2776 Douglas Ct NW, Acworth, GA 3010105/18/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
OCC043779DENALI ITS1870 The Exchange, Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 3033905/20/2026 — Consultant – Computer & Data Processing
OCC043763EMICANETIC – RESEARCH & CONSULTING1364 Angus Trl SW, Marietta, GA 3000805/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043773EVELYN TODOROW COACHING LLC462 Timberlea Lake Dr, Marietta, GA 3006705/19/2026 — Consultant – Education
CON001712FPC CONSTRUCTION201 Gateway Dr, Canton, GA 3011505/21/2026 — Building Contractor – State License Required
OCC043772GEORGIA PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES600 Village Trace NE, 100, Marietta, GA 3006705/20/2026 — Psychologist (Occupational Tax)
OCC043794GUARDIAN SURPLUS CONSULTING LLC3378 Tia Trce, Kennesaw, GA 3015205/22/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
BLR003639HEALING WAVES4885 Ward Farm Court, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/18/2026 — Health Club or Spa – Regulated
OCC043761HERENCIA RODEO WEAR LLC1060 South Cobb Dr, Marietta, GA 3006005/18/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
OCC043792IBOOST TALENT4088 River Cliff Chase SE, Marietta, GA 3006705/22/2026 — Employment Agency
OCC043785INTELLISEEK INVESTIGATIONS LLC648 Gunby Rd, Marietta, GA 3006705/21/2026 — Detective Agency
OCC043762IROKO 410 LLC4762 Rosebrook Pl, Atlanta, GA 3033905/18/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043795JODI SMITH3378 Tia Trce, Kennesaw, GA 3015205/22/2026 — Merchandise and Service Broker
OCC043788JT SPORTS COLLECTIBLES2145 Roswell Rd, Ste 240, Marietta, GA 3006205/20/2026 — Hobby Shop Retail
OCC043757KALONJI LUXE SALON SUITES LLC4875 Floyd Rd SW #1119, 304, Mableton, GA 3012605/18/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043766LOC LOUNGE ATL LLC2060 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 290, Marietta, GA 3006805/19/2026 — Beauty Shop
ALC003602MADA KITCHEN & BAKERY2600 Prado Ln, Suite 210, Marietta, GA 3006605/22/2026 — Skating Rink
OCC043776MEGAN YI392 Lebeaux Ct, Kennesaw, GA 3014405/20/2026 — Arts and Crafts Retail
OCC043770MERKEL BOOKKEEPING LLC4989 Fairhaven Way NE, Roswell, GA 3007505/19/2026 — Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA
BLR003641NATIONAL COLLECTORS & ESTATE BUYERS GUILD1663 Hickory Dr, Suite H, Haltom City, TX 7611705/18/2026 — Precious Metals
OCC043789POKEMINGLE2655 Hartridge Dr SW, Marietta, GA 3006405/21/2026 — Hobby Shop Retail
OCC043782REIMAGINED BY JB & CO STAGING AND DESIGN3757 Whithorn Way, Kennesaw, GA 3015205/20/2026 — Interior Design
OCC043755RJV CUSTOM HOMES LLC3950 Remington Way, Marietta, GA 3006605/18/2026 — Construction Management
CON001711SEAGRAVES PLUMBINGPO Box 723126, Atlanta, GA 3113905/18/2026 — Plumbing Contractor
OCC043765SHINING STARS HOME CARE LLC4485 Abby Grove Crt, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/18/2026 — Health and Allied Services
OCC043799SMYRNAS REMODELING LLC809 Land Lot Ln, Marietta, GA 3000805/22/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
OCC043783THE CHAINETTES2669 Beckwith Trl SE, Marietta, GA 3006805/21/2026 — Printing, Monograming, Embroidery, etc. on Fabric
OCC043775THE GRIM READER BOOKSHOP LLC1421 Boxwood Trace NW, Acworth, GA 3010205/20/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043768TOMMY CHO1205 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 140, Marietta, GA 3006805/19/2026 — Martial Arts Instruction
CON001709UNITED SERVICESPO Box 12509, Knoxville, TN 3791205/18/2026 — Electrical, Heating & Plumbing Contractor
OCC043771YELLOW SWING FAMILY COUNSELING LLC4512 Karron Ln, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/19/2026 — Social Worker (Occupational Tax)
OCC043787YF YHATZ SKIN ESSENTIALS2950 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, 506, Atlanta, GA 3033905/20/2026 — Manufacturer – Perfumes, Cosmetics & Other Toilet Preps

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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