Commissioner Sheffield and Keep Cobb Beautiful hold “spruce up” event for disabled seniors

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Golden LEAF Project, hosted by District 4 Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield and Keep Cobb Beautiful:
Commissioner Sheffield and Keep Cobb Beautiful hosted our first Annual Golden LEAF Project where several yards of disabled seniors were selected for a “spruce up” that included mowing, raking and planting. We had some great help from Kennesaw State students, Cobb Co Parks, local volunteers,
and the South Cobb Lions Club. It was a great way to improve the appearance of the whole neighborhoods while getting some exercise. Afterwards, we celebrated with delicious food from Mooyah’s Burgers.
