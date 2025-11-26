East Cobb Area Council selects Michael Paris as its East Cobb Citizen of the Year

Photo above: Michael Paris, flanked by Chamber and East Cobb council officials, holds the award. Photo courtesy of Cobb Chamber
The East Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber chose Michael Paris as the 2025 East Cobb Citizen of the Year.
Paris is the President and CEO of the Council for Quality Growth.
The Cobb Chamber press release gave the following bio for Paris:
Michael Paris, a Cobb County native, took the helm at the Council for Quality Growth in late 2003 and has worked to expand the Council and to spread its mission of promoting balanced and responsible growth throughout the metro region and the state. Paris’ steady leadership, quiet influence, and deep commitment have shaped nearly every part of the East Cobb community.
Paris is involved in numerous community and professional activities. His affiliations include the Board of Directors for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, as well as volunteering for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, the Cobb County Planning Commission, and The Extension. He is a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, the Urban Land Institute, an Association Member of the Board of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, and a graduate of both Leadership Cobb and Regional Leadership Institute.
For more than three decades, Paris has been a driving force behind the growth and impact of the YMCA in Cobb County, helping establish new branches, strengthen vital programs, and ensure thousands of families have access to opportunities that enrich their lives. Recently, Paris served on The Extension’s Capital Campaign Committee, raising funds for the 2023 addition of their 56-bed men’s dormitory. Tyler Driver, Executive Director of The Extension, said “He helped the organization raise $7,000,000 in record time so we can serve more people. In the process, the trajectory of the families he has touched is forever changed. They have opportunities they never felt possible because he believed they deserved their best future too.” Throughout his years in Cobb, Paris has consistently put service above self in all he does, dedicating himself to helping improve the quality of life in East Cobb.
