Three South Cobb mayors to speak at South Cobb Area Council’s final meeting of the year

The South Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber will host the three mayors who lead cities in South Cobb: Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman.

The Chamber’s press release for the event gave the following bios of the speakers:

Mayor Ollie Clemons has served the city of Austell since 2013, when he was elected as Councilman of At Large Post 1 in Austell, then won the seat for Mayor in 2019. He led the rejuvenation of the Threadmill Complex, organized the walking track build at Austell Elementary School and was a driving force behind the establishment of the Austell Youth Innovation Center. Mayor Clemons is on the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Regional Commission, Board of Directors for the Georgia Municipal Association, and serves on an Atlanta City Schools Advisory Board. He continuously works with City of Austell Directors and business owners to develop and maintain beautiful green spaces, as well as a vibrant downtown district. Mayor Michael Owens is a trailblazing and visionary leader who made history by becoming the first Mayor of the City of Mableton, following his election in 2023. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Mayor Owens has exhibited his innovative and collaborative spirit in various sectors, including startup ventures, corporate enterprises, government agencies, and military organizations. In 2013, Mayor Owens launched the South Cobb Voter Empowerment Project to inform and empower citizens across South Cobb by connecting them to the issues and people that affect local issues the most. From 2016 to 2019, Mayor Owens served as the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Cobb County. He is a graduate of Leadership Cobb Class of 2017 and Leadership Georgia Class of 2018. Mayor Al Thurman is serving his third term as the Mayor of Powder Springs and holds the distinction of being the first African American mayor in Cobb County’s history. Before becoming Mayor, Mayor Thurman served 13 years on the Powder Springs City Council. His tenure as Mayor began in January 2016, and he has focused on economic development, community engagement, and improving city infrastructure. Under his leadership, Powder Springs has seen initiatives such as the development of the Ron Anderson Community Recreation Center and the improvement of pedestrian links to the Silver Comet Trail.



In addition to the speakers, the Citizens of the Year awards will be presented for Austell, Mableton, and Powder Springs.

The meeting will take place on December 15, 2025, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, 30168 and will be hosted by EpiCenter General Manager Dr. Chris Boyd.

Registration is open at https://tinyurl.com/y2fvukbw. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Advance registration only, no walk-ups will be allowed.

Admission is $35 for Chamber members, $45 for the general public.