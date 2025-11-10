Gasoline prices rise modestly in Georgia over the past week, EV charging rates drop slightly

Georgia gasoline prices rose modestly over the past week, while EV charging rates slightly dropped.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia increased by two cents, reaching an average cost of $2.80 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations average 37 cents nationally and 38 cents in Georgia, down 1 cent and 2 cents per kilowatt-hour, respectively.

“Even a small rise in Georgia gas prices, just a penny or two, shows how sensitive the market is to shifts in oil prices, supply, and seasonal demand,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As we head into the holiday season, these minor fluctuations are expected and reflect the normal rhythm of the fuel market.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.80, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: Gas Ticks Up, Still Below 2024

Gas prices remain relatively stable as November kicks off. The national average for a gallon of regular went up nearly 5 cents since last week to $3.07. Refinery maintenance in California was part of the reason for the increase: when refineries pause production, gas prices in the area temporarily go up. Still, the national average is lower than it was this time last year, and gas prices should remain on a quiet path as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.92 million barrels a day last week to 8.87 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 210.7 million barrels to 206 million.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down by 1 cent this past week to 37 cents. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”