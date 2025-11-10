Over 1,000 residents bring recycle items to Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Fall Recycling Event

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Fall Recycling event:

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) had its Fall Recycling event at Jim Miller Park.

In addition to the normal paper shredding, metal, electronic, textile and

Hefty Renew recycling, KCB added tennis shoes, books and eyeglasses to their

recycling opportunities. Over 1,000 cars were serviced by the volunteers

from the KCB Board, McEachern High School, and The Greater South Cobb Kiwanis

Club, Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity and the South Cobb Lions Club. We also

appreciate our law enforcement heroes who directed traffic. After the event

concluded, we celebrated with delicious Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: